F1 Mexico GP live: Start time and updates with Verstappen out to threaten Norris-Piastri title battle
Follow live F1 updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the drivers gear up for Friday practice
F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.
Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.
Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.
Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.
Follow live updates from Mexico with The Independent
Top-10 in the driver standings with five races to go
Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and now only 40 over Verstappen:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
What are the start times this weekend in Mexico City?
All times BST/GMT
Friday 24 October
- Free practice 1: 7:30pm
- Free practice 2: 11pm
Saturday 25 October
- Free practice 3: 6:30 pm
- Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 26 October
- Race: 8pm
Mexico Grand Prix LIVE
