F1 Mexico GP live: Qualifying updates with Norris against Verstappen in fight for pole
Follow live F1 updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as the title contenders battle for top spot
F1 next heads to Mexico City as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez hosts the Mexico City Grand Prix and round 20 of the 2025 season.
Max Verstappen took maximum points last time out in Austin, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix to narrow the gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri to 40 points.
Piastri, who struggled in Texas, also saw his lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris cut to 14 points with five races remaining. Norris and Piastri collided in the sprint race, with the team’s “papaya rules” order under scrutiny once more.
Norris and Verstappen clashed in Mexico last year, a race won by Carlos Sainz, who was then at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are still chasing the Scuderia’s first win of the season, while Mercedes’ George Russell could be in contention once again.
Follow live updates from Mexico with The Independent
Qualifying in 10 minutes
It’s another big moment in this F1 title race.
After a sterling lap earlier in practice, Lando Norris is perhaps the marginal favourite over Max Verstappen, with championship leader Oscar Piastri again off the pace so far this weekend.
Can he turn it all around, though? And can Mercedes and Ferrari get involved in the fight?
Top-10 in the driver standings with five races to go
Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and now only 40 over Verstappen:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
Lando Norris on 'good position' in world championship
“I’m in a good position. I’m second. Probably prefer being first but I’m also in second with nothing to lose,” Norris said in Mexico.
“I’m in a comfortable place. I’m also not a guy who believes in momentum. Every weekend is so different.
“I’ve just been performing well recently and I’ll continue that. Same as Max has been doing very well recently.”
Lewis Hamilton tells McLaren title rivals to copy ‘cut-throat’ Max Verstappen
“The pressure is high. It is a time where you have to put your blinkers up and block everything from the outside. There is so much coming in, positive and negative,” Ferrari driver Hamilton told Sky Sports.
“Also, you really have to be cut-throat and that is what Max is. He is going to take this from them if they don’t do the same.
“They have got to be pushing and you have to dig deep firstly to be able to hold off someone like Max in the car that he is in at the moment.
“But for either of them to come out ahead, consistency is key and we have seen that from Max in the last few races.”
F1 2025 title race: Piastri vs Norris vs Verstappen – where will it be won and lost?
Preview by Kieran Jackson
The battle for the 2025 F1 drivers’ title is heating up and with five rounds remaining this season, it’s now a three-horse race.
Oscar Piastri’s lead has been whittled down in recent weeks and his advantage over McLaren teammate Lando Norris is now just 14 points, having gone three races without a podium finish.
Yet storming up behind both papaya drivers is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, chasing a fifth consecutive championship. The Dutchman, from a deficit of 104 points in August, is now just 40 off Piastri with 141 points still to play for.
F1 2025 title race: Piastri vs Norris vs Verstappen – where will it be won and lost?
Max Verstappen on 'positive pressure' of this year's title race:
“I just want to try and win races until the end of the season. We had a good run and we also know as a team that it needs to be perfect to have a chance. So, if it works, then great, unbelievable comeback.
“Of course, I’ve won championships very late, very early. Now, this one, of course, is very different because I think for most of the season it was a lot harder for us.
“To be able to still be in this fight is very surprising but I take it. For me, it’s just positive pressure. I’m loving what I’m doing. If the car is competitive, it’s much better to be racing in it than when it’s not.”
Oscar Piastri says Max Verstappen’s world title challenge is a ‘bit of a surprise’
Asked if he believed after Zandvoort that his title fight was only with Norris, Piastri said: “I think probably yes but everyone did. The run of form that he (Verstappen) has had since Monza has been a bit of a surprise.
“There were flashes of that performance early in the season but also pretty big dips. He has come to the fight quicker than I expected.
“The gap has shrunk a bit in the last few races but the focus has always been on going as fast as I can.
“I’d rather have the lead than being in any other spot. There is no benefit for me in worrying about that or focusing on that.”
Jacques Villeneuve slams ‘very soft’ McLaren racing rules with Norris and Piastri
Jacques Villeneuve believes McLaren’s “papaya rules” is very soft as drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris vie for their first F1 world championship.
Piastri revealed that the McLaren drivers now have a “clean slate” until the end of the season, after the team previously suggested Norris faced “repercussions” over their collision in Singapore earlier this month.
Yet Piastri hitting Norris in last week’s sprint in Austin has balanced out the driver preference with five races to go of the 2025 season. Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and 40 points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Full quotes below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments