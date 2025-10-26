F1 Mexico GP live: Race updates with Norris on pole ahead of Verstappen and Piastri
Follow live F1 updates from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Norris eyeing key victory
Lando Norris left F1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri trailing in his wake as he stormed to pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Norris ended his six-race run without pole position, his last coming in Belgium in July, by dominating the field and beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.262 seconds.
It was a significant boost to Norris’ title hopes as rivals Verstappen and Piastri struggled to fifth and eighth respectively.
Piastri will start seventh due to a grid penalty for Williams’ Carlos Sainz but the championship leader has been well off the pace all weekend and was almost six tenths adrift. Lewis Hamilton claimed third on another impressive day for Ferrari and he will be hopeful of landing his first podium for the Scuderia on Sunday.
A reminder of the starting grid in Mexico:
1) Lando Norris - McLaren
2) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
3) Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
4) George Russell - Mercedes
5) Max Verstappen - Red Bull
6) Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
7) Oscar Piastri - McLaren
8) Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
9) Ollie Bearman - Haas
10) Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
11) Esteban Ocon - Haas
12) Carlos Sainz - Williams*
13) Nico Hulkenberg - Sauber
14) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
15) Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
16) Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
17) Alex Albon - Williams
18) Pierre Gasly - Alpine
19) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
20) Franco Colapinto - Alpine
*Sainz has a five-place grid penalty after being penalised for a collision with Antonelli at the last race in Austin
Mexico City Grand Prix
Here we go then - we’re just five minutes away from the Mexico City Grand Prix!
Lando Norris is on pole position but it’s a very long run down to turn 1 - can Charles Leclerc in second or Lewis Hamilton in third get into the lead?
Further back, Max Verstappen starts in fifth with Oscar Piastri in seventh - how quickly can they move through the order?
Big day in the championship race this.
Lando Norris, ahead of starting on pole:
“It’s a long race, a bit hotter today, wind has picked up and changed direction.
“A lot of deg and question marks around tyres, but we’re confident in our approach.”
Gabriel Bortoleto, starting in 16th:
How do you feel? “Very good. Track is still a bit dirty and still a bit hot here, so it’s going to be crazy.”
Time for the Mexican national anthem
Performed by the Mariachi Gama 1000 orchestra on the grid in Mexico City.
About half the drivers have umbrellas on the grid, given track temperatures around the 45C mark.
Sergio Perez on F1 return next year with Cadillac:
On not driving at Mexico GP: “It’s being out of the paddock, it feels strange. I will be watching the race on Sunday from my sofa.”
On return: “It took me a while, a good six months, to realise I wanted to come back and finish my career properly. I needed the right project.”
Speaking to Sky Sports
Top-10 in the driver standings with five races to go
Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and now only 40 over Verstappen:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 346 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 332 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 306 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 252 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 192 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 142 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 89 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 41 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points
Lewis Hamilton tells McLaren title rivals to copy ‘cut-throat’ Max Verstappen
“The pressure is high. It is a time where you have to put your blinkers up and block everything from the outside. There is so much coming in, positive and negative,” Ferrari driver Hamilton told Sky Sports.
“Also, you really have to be cut-throat and that is what Max is. He is going to take this from them if they don’t do the same.
“They have got to be pushing and you have to dig deep firstly to be able to hold off someone like Max in the car that he is in at the moment.
“But for either of them to come out ahead, consistency is key and we have seen that from Max in the last few races.”
