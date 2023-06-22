Mick Schumacher to drive father Michael’s car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick Schumacher will appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month, driving his father Michael’s 2011 Mercedes car.

Schumacher Jnr. joined the Silver Arrows at the start of this season as an F1 reserve driver, after he was dropped from his race seat at Haas following two seasons with the team.

The German has been a regular in the garage at Formula 1 races worldwide alongside CEO Toto Wolff and is eyeing a route back into the sport next year.

The 24-year-old tested this year’s W14 car at a Pirelli tyre test earlier this month in Barcelona but will now get another go behind the wheel of his dad’s 2011 car – the W02 – at Goodwood.

"It’s going to be spectacular to run in my dad’s 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run,” Schumacher said, ahead of appearing at the festival for the first time.

“Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega. Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it.

Mick Schumacher will appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year (Getty Images)

"I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced. But this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face.”

The W02 was Michael’s penultimate car in Formula 1, as he retired a year later at the end of the 2012 season.

Schumacher Snr. joined Mercedes in 2010, coming out of retirement after claiming seven F1 world championships, including five-in-a-row with Ferrari from 2000-2004.

Fellow Mercedes reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez will also appear at Goodwood, driving Mercedes’ 2021 constructor-winning car – the W12.

Schumacher will drive his father Michael’s 2011 Mercedes car (Getty Images)

Also appearing at this year’s Festival of Speed is four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who will drive in cars exclusively powered by e-fuels.

This year’s festival, taking place from Thursday 13 - Sunday 16 July, is the 30th anniversary of the event.