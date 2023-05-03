Sebastian Vettel to drive with e-fuels at Goodwood Festival of Speed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sebastian Vettel will attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July and will drive in cars exclusively powered by e-fuels.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion, who retired from the sport last year, will drive Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams car and Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren over two days at the popular event in Sussex.

This year’s festival, taking place from Thursday 13 - Sunday 16 July, is the 30th anniversary of the event. Vettel’s only previous appearance at Goodwood came in 2012, the year he won his third F1 world championship.

Vettel, 35, is a passionate climate change activist and towards the end of his F1 career regularly spoke out against environemental issues - from rising sea levels in Miami to saving the bees in Austria.

He appeared on BBC’s Question Time last year and also launched an alternative fuels campaign, “Race without Trace”, at Silverstone last year.

At this year’s Festival of Speed, 20% of the vehicles will run on alternative fuels.

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” Vettel said.

Sebastian Vettel will attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July (Russell Batchelor )

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

Vettel will appear on the Saturday and Sunday of the four-day event - which takes place the week after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone