Red Bull and chief designer Adrian Newey have reportedly agreed terms on a contract extension for the engineer to stay with the Formula 1 world champions.

Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and has been a key part of the team’s success: first with Sebastian Vettel’s four world titles from 2010-2013 and now in the current era, with Max Verstappen having claimed two world championships.

The 64-year-old’s deal expired later this year, prompting speculation that rival teams could look to poach him, but Autosport report that Newey has “formally committed” to the team, continuing in his role as chief technical officer.

As of yet, there has been no official announcement about a new contract nor any details about the length of the fresh deal.

“Adrian has been such a fundamental part since almost the beginning,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said.

“He covers a lot of a lot of areas and, to have the depth of his experience and knowledge to draw upon, and the way he works with the young guys, it’s great.

“He’s just as motivated as he always [has] been. Obviously, he has a great interest in what’s going on in Powertrains, and Red Bull Advanced Technology as well. So, he covers the three pillars of the campus in Milton Keynes.”

The news will come as a blow to the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin, who are all looking for solutions to haul in the runaway team in F1 currently.

Red Bull are expanding to become an engine manufacturer for the new set of regulations in 2026, partnering with American automotive giant Ford to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains.

Adrian Newey has reportedly signed a contract extension at Red Bull (Getty Images)

Newey, who is seen by many as the main reason behind Red Bull’s supreme RB19 this season given his experience in ground-effect aerodynamics, will play an important role as the division launches in Milton Keynes.

Horner added: “It’s a people business and that enables him [Newey] to apply his expertise. He doesn’t have to be there every single day on one particular topic. We’re able to use the breadth of his experience across the group.

“Adrian is a very competent engineer regarding all things to do with combustion. You can see that he’s fully bought into the concept and sees the potential that it [powertrains division] really brings long term.”

Newey has previously worked for title-winning teams such as Williams and McLaren - and is seen as one of the most knowledgeable and successful designers in F1 history.

Red Bull currently lead this year’s constructors’ championship by 93 points from Aston Martin after just four race weekends and ahead of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend.