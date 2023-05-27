Max Verstappen fends off Fernando Alonso to take stunning pole in Monaco

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen saw off Fernando Alonso to take pole position in a scintillating qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso’s Aston Martin mechanics celebrated wildly after it appeared as though the 41-year-old Spaniard had taken his first pole in 11 years.

But Verstappen delivered a mesmerising final sector in Monte Carlo to take top spot with his final throw of the dice, beating Alonso by just 0.084 seconds.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, one spot ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz fifth.

Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for Mercedes, two places ahead of teammate George Russell, with Sergio Perez set to start Sunday’s 78-lap race from last place after he crashed out.

It has been 3,691 days since Alonso’s last pole in the sport and the rejuvenated Aston Martin driver looked on course to finally end his losing streak when he temporarily moved to the top of the time charts after declaring he was “pushing like an animal”.

Verstappen was the only driver who could spoil both the dreams of Alonso and Aston Martin, and he trailed the Spaniard by two tenths heading into the final sector.

Max Verstappen, right, snatched pole from Fernando Alonso in qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix (Getty Images)

But the double world champion danced his way through the final part of the circuit to finish clear of Alonso and claim a pole which he will be expected to convert into his fourth victory from the opening six rounds.

Mercedes were banking on their much-anticipated upgrade providing them with a springboard to challenge the grid’s all-conquering Red Bull team.

But on its grand unveiling here in the sun-cooked principality, Hamilton was at odds with his new machine.

MONACO GRAND PRIX - TOP-10 1) Max Verstappen 2) Fernando Alonso 3) Charles Leclerc 4) Esteban Ocon 5) Carlos Sainz 6) Lewis Hamilton 7) Pierre Gasly 8) George Russell 9) Yuki Tsunoda 10) Lando Norris

The British driver, who crashed out of final practice following a mistake at the right-hander Mirabeau, missed the chicane in Q1, only avoiding an early bath with his final lap, before scrambling into Q3 after he grazed the wall at the swimming pool chicane.

“Man this car is hard to drive, mate,” said the seven-time world champion, who also reported there was “something wrong” with his right-rear suspension.

He finished four tenths behind Verstappen in Q3 with teammate Russell six tenths adrift.

Lewis Hamilton could only manage sixth in his new-look Mercedes (Getty Images)

Perez is Verstappen’s closest championship challenger, but the Mexican driver will start the race at the back of the pack.

The running was just six minutes old when Perez – 14 points adrift of Verstappen in the standings – carried too much speed through the opening Sainte Devote corner and thudded into the wall.

Perez sustained extensive damage to the left-hand side of his Red Bull before coming to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.

“I crashed, I crashed,” said Perez, who now faces losing serious ground to Verstappen in the championship race with overtaking extremely challenging at this most unique of configurations.