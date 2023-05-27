For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton was joyous after qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix, insisting he hadn’t enjoyed the race as much since 2008.

The seven-time world champion, driving a new-look Mercedes this weekend, made an error and crashed towards the end of third practice on Saturday morning.

But his car was repaired in time for a topsy-turvy qualifying session, with the 38-year-old sneaking through the opening two sessions before setting the sixth-fastest time in Q3.

Yet despite the ‘midfield’ result, Hamilton revealed he has been in a “good frame of mind” all weekend and has “loved every second of the track” in the principality so far.

“It’s been an amazing weekend,” said three-time Monaco winner Hamilton after qualifying.

“I’ve loved every second of the track. More than ever! Haven’t enjoyed it as much since 2007, 2008, Formula 3 days. We’ve made some really good changes.

“I’ve arrived here this weekend in a really good frame of mind. I feel really refreshed, I’ve loved the challenge of being in the car. I’m glad I didn’t break the new components!

“Those changes have helped the feeling… going in the right direction. I don’t think we’ll get a full read of the sidepods until Barcelona when we’ll see the car come alive.

Lewis Hamilton was beaming after qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Hamilton also took sole fault for the collision with the wall at the end of FP3.

“The car felt like a real handful,” he said of his early running on Saturday.

“Switching on the tyres was hard. A decision I took, against everyone’s judgement, and it made it hard. That’s as fast as our car could go, maybe a tenth better.”

Max Verstappen snatched pole from Fernando Alonso in a thrilling end to qualifying, with Charles Leclerc third and Esteban Ocon a surprise name in fourth.

Hamilton’s team-mate, George Russell, could only manage eighth for Sunday’s race, where rain could play a part.