F1 LIVE: Guenther Steiner reveals moment he decided to drop Mick Schumacher

Haas boss Guenther Steiner has revealed he decided to drop Mick Schumacher last year when the German crashed on an ‘in-lap’ in Japan in October.

Schumacher spent two years with Haas but struggled to perform consistently and built-up a staggering $2million repair bill in his final season with the team, with notable big crashes in Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Japan.

Steiner reveals in his new book, Surviving to Drive, that a crash on an ‘in-lap’ in Japan was the final straw, saying: “Sure, it was very wet out there on the track, but nobody else managed to write off a car while they were driving back to the pits. We lose a car after five minutes and now have to build another. I cannot have a driver who I am not confident can take a car around safely on a slow lap.”

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari have appealed Carlos Sainz’s penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.

