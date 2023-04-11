F1 LIVE: Guenther Steiner reveals moment he decided to drop Mick Schumacher
Follow all the latest F1 news, with the Haas team principal revealing details of his new book, Charles Leclerc urging fans not to gather outside his home and we look ahead to a potential change of format in Azerbaijan
Haas boss Guenther Steiner has revealed he decided to drop Mick Schumacher last year when the German crashed on an ‘in-lap’ in Japan in October.
Schumacher spent two years with Haas but struggled to perform consistently and built-up a staggering $2million repair bill in his final season with the team, with notable big crashes in Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Japan.
Steiner reveals in his new book, Surviving to Drive, that a crash on an ‘in-lap’ in Japan was the final straw, saying: “Sure, it was very wet out there on the track, but nobody else managed to write off a car while they were driving back to the pits. We lose a car after five minutes and now have to build another. I cannot have a driver who I am not confident can take a car around safely on a slow lap.”
Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc has urged fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco, Felipe Massa insists he is assessing his options regarding the 2008 World Championship won by Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari have appealed Carlos Sainz’s penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen scathing of F1 rules after Lewis Hamilton overtake
Having lost first place to George Russell at the start of Sunday’s chaotic and entertaining race in Melbourne, Verstappen then dropped to third after Hamilton bolted down the inside of the Red Bull at turn 3 at Albert Park.
Verstappen was quick to express his unhappiness with the move over team radio, insisting he was “ahead at the apex” and the Brit “pushed him off track.”
The Dutchman eventually propelled past Hamilton anyhow, and took the chequered flag in first place despite a hectic finale, but still voiced his displeasure at the incident after the race.
“From my side, I just tried to avoid contact,” he said. “It’s quite clear in the rules what you’re allowed to do on the outside, but clearly it’s not followed.”
Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who finished second for Mercedes’ first podium of the season, unsurprisingly disagreed with Verstappen’s assessment of the incident.
“I thought [the move] was pretty decent,” Hamilton told the media in Melbourne afterwards.
“He braked early and I braked late and I was fully up the inside and I think we both left space for each other. I didn’t run him off the road and he didn’t turn in on me. So we didn’t touch and that’s racing.”
Toto Wolff insists clarity is needed from F1 and the FIA after Australian GP confusion
The Mercedes team principal, speaking after the chaotic race in Melbourne, insists clear reasoning from race control must be published for each race-changing decision.
“Both red flags we didn’t see coming,” he said. “Restarts are a great entertainment factor, but we need to understand going forward when a red flag is being put out and when it is a safety car or a VSC. For those incidents you could have applied either.
“Formula One is so successful because it is sport and we follow the rulebook and that gives great entertainment, as long as it is clear how it is being interpreted. Whether you call a VSC or a safety car or you red-flag it, as long as we understand in terms of us being able to plan and in having the same rules for everyone, then that is OK.”
“We just need to define what it is,” said Wolff. “Restarts are mega, but when they come as a surprise and you can’t really understand, then maybe not so much. I am generally in favour of making great entertainment, but the rulebook of the sport is the key DNA so let us define together what is a safety car, what is a VSC and what is a red flag.”
Lewis Hamilton’s first F1 title under threat as Felipe Massa assesses legal options
Felipe Massa has sensationally revealed he is looking into legal options to overturn the result of the 2008 Formula 1 World Championship – won by Lewis Hamilton.
The Brazilian driver, then racing for Ferrari, missed out on that year’s title by a single point in dramatic circumstances at the final race in Brazil as Hamilton – then driving for McLaren - claimed the point he needed on the final lap in wet conditions.
Yet new remarks, by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, on that year’s infamous ‘Crashgate’ scandal in Singapore has encouraged Massa to assess all his potential options as to whether the Championship result could be overturned, 15 years on.
Massa, now 41, stated: “I intend to study the situation, study what the laws say and the rules. We have to have an idea of what is possible to do.”
More detail below:
Michael Schumacher update as former Ferrari boss states: ‘That accident had consequences’
Jean Todt has reiterated calls for privacy for Michael Schumacher and his family as he continues his ongoing recovery from a skiing accident.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.
His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the nine years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.
Former Ferrari boss Todt has a close relationship with the Schumacher family, revealing last year he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions and insisting the 54-year-old is in the “best of hands… surrounded by people who love him.”
Now, speaking to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Todt dismissed the notion that various people know about Schumacher’s health and called for people to respect the family’s privacy.
More below:
Christian Horner hits back at George Russell’s Red Bull comments with jab at Mercedes
Christian Horner has hit back at George Russell’s claims that Red Bull were “holding back” with a jab at Mercedes.
Russell suggested after the Australian Grand Prix that he felt that Red Bull still had more speed to come despite a dominant start to the new Formula 1 season that has seen the team take three successive race victories.
The Mercedes driver alleged that Horner’s outfit were deliberately trying to lessen their winning margins to avoid the FIA making tweaks designed to limit Red Bull’s performance.
Team principal Horner has now responded to Russell’s comment by reminding the British driver that it used to be Mercedes leading the field by a distance. A run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship crowns for Mercedes came to an end in 2022, Russell’s first season at the team.
“That’s very generous of him,” Horner said of Russell’s theory. “He’d know too well from his team about those kinds of advantages.”
Ferrari appeal against Carlos Sainz penalty at Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari have lodged an appeal against Carlos Sainz’s five-second penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.
Sainz was punished after he collided with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in the duel for third at the opening bend following a late restart at Albert Park. After he was informed of the sanction, an emotional Sainz pleaded with his Ferrari team to instruct the stewards to reconsider their decision.
Sainz took the chequered flag in fourth, but because the race ended behind the safety car, the penalty dropped him to 12th and last. The Spaniard later described the stewards’ verdict as the “biggest Formula One disgrace for many years”.
Speaking on Thursday, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said: “You have 14 days to register the petition with the FIA. We have done that in time.
“The hearing could be at the next race in Baku [on April 30] or before. We would prefer to do it before.”
Charles Leclerc pleads with fans not to gather outside his home in Monaco
Charles Leclerc has urged supporters not to gather outside his home in Monaco, insisting there is a “boundary that should not be crossed.”
The Ferrari star, who is from Monaco and still lives in the principality, posted a stern warning on his Instagram story after his address became public online, with fans gathering beneath his apartment and ringing his doorbell.
“Hey everyone, for the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs,” Leclerc said.
“While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.
“I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home.”
