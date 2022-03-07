F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff reacts to Nikita Mazepin’s sacking by Haas as three drivers chase empty seat
Nikita Mazepin was sacked by Haas and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is among a number hoping to replace him ahead of Bahrain preseason testing – follow all the latest news from F1 before the 2022 season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Haas’s decision to sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin last week. Mazepin was cut by the US team amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old Mazepin was eligible to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting last week, with the British Grand Prix saying Russian drivers could not represent their country at Silverstone this year. The Russian Grand Prix has also been cut from the F1 calendar.
Wolff said he was “in two minds” over the decision, with sympathy for Mazepin who “merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive”. But he added: “I think as an athlete it is difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”
Meanwhile there are reportedly three drivers chasing Mazepin’s empty seat ahead of the new season, which gets under way in Bahrain later this month. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala, and Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri are in the hunt to replace him.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
F1 latest news
This was the statement by Nikita Mazepin after the news:
“Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step.
“To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times.
“I will have more to say in the coming days.”
F1 news
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Haas’s decision to sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin last week. Mazepin was cut by the US team amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old Mazepin was eligible to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting last week, with the British Grand Prix saying Russian drivers could not represent their country at Silverstone this year. The Russian Grand Prix has also been cut from the F1 calendar.
Wolff said he was “in two minds” over the decision, with sympathy for Mazepin who “merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive”. But he added: “I think as an athlete it is difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies