F1 news LIVE: Toto Wolff reacts to Nikita Mazepin’s sacking by Haas as three drivers chase empty seat
Nikita Mazepin was sacked by Haas and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is among a number hoping to replace him ahead of Bahrain preseason testing – follow all the latest news from F1 before the 2022 season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Haas’s decision to sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin last week. Mazepin was cut by the US team amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the FIA ruling that the 23-year-old Mazepin was eligible to continue racing under a neutral flag following an emergency meeting last week, with the British Grand Prix saying Russian drivers could not represent their country at Silverstone this year. The Russian Grand Prix has also been cut from the F1 calendar.
Wolff said he was “in two minds” over the decision, with sympathy for Mazepin who “merits to be in Formula 1, he can drive”. But he added: “I think as an athlete it is difficult but to support the robust sanctions you can understand why.”
Meanwhile there are reportedly three drivers chasing Mazepin’s empty seat ahead of the new season, which gets under way in Bahrain later this month. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi, Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala, and Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri are in the hunt to replace him.
Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
Recap: Mazepin dropped by Haas
A reminder of the big story over the weekend as Nikita Mazepin was sacked by Haas. The FIA earlier in the week stated that drivers from Russia or Belarus were able to continue partaking in motor racing, but only under a neutral FIA flag.
They then updated their code of conduct in relation to those affected, issuing a “driver commitment” document to be signed which bans any flags, symbols or shows of support for the nations involved.
Notable points include:
- The display of Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours or flags are banned in public and across all social media platforms, including those countrys’ autombile federations
- Russian/Belarusian flags, emblems, symbols, and words linked to the two countries are banned from display on uniforms, cars, clothing, accessories, equipment or other personal items
- The playing or singing of the Russian/Belarusian national anthem at any event or area controlled by the FIA is banned
- No comments, actions or conduct which could be construed as support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine are allowed
Haas could have kept Mazepin on, but decided to part ways. This was the statement by Mazepin after the news:
“Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step.
“To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we all be together again in better times.
“I will have more to say in the coming days.”
Esteban Ocon says he and Fernando Alonso work extremely well together and are always offering each other potential improvements, as the Alpine racers look for another improved season in 2022.
Alpine Renault came fifth last year in the constructor standings, while Alonso just cracked the top 10 and Ocon finished one behind in 11th in the driver standings.
“We complement each other,” Ocon told Canal Sports Club. “We don’t give each other advice, we work together.
“If I try a setup on the car and it works, there will be no secrets. It will be on the table, we will discuss it. If we have a question for each other, we tell the truth.
“We’re not fighting for the championship together. If that happens, it might be closer.
“For the moment, it’s not the case. It’s great to work with a double World Champion. For me, to be with him in this team is a great opportunity.”
Pietro Fittipaldi will test for Haas in Bahrain this week, but team bosses are still considering a number of options.
Fittipaldi, 25, is the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi. The American-Brazilian driver is also the older brother of Enzo, who races in Formula 2.
‘It’s gone over his head’: Verstappen unaffected by criticism
Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen has not been affected by any criticism of the Dutchman since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, believing it to have gone “completely over his head”.
The 24-year-old passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season in the United Arab Emirates after the intervention of race director Michael Masi set up the chance to launch a race-winning move.
After a season defined by a fierce battle for the title that swung back and forth between the eventual winner and the seven-time world champion, the contentious last moments of the duel between Verstappen and Hamilton have been heavily discussed, with Verstappen’s aggressive driving style also at times criticised.
His team boss Horner believes the driver is able to ignore any comments, and predicted the pair’s title rivalry to be reignited in 2022.
“I think it’s gone completely over his head,” Horner told BBC Breakfast. “He doesn’t watch the BBC.
One of the many interesting snippets to come from the forthcoming Drive To Survive series, following F1 throughout last season, also involves Haas and Nikita Mazepin’s father Dmitry.
He is the owner of Uralkali, the main sponsor for Haas in 2021, but racefans.net report on how he threatened to pull his funding for the team if they didn’t switch chassis between Nikita’s car and team-mate Mick Schumacher.
At the Spanish Grand Prix he told the team that they had to “switch the cars” because “everybody knows that someone has an advantage,” after the Russian constantly finished behind his German counterpart.
“If it doesn’t change, I will send an official letter that we stop financing and stop racing. It will be a huge problem with the money,” he said.
Ultimately, it is Haas who have taken the decision to part with Uralkali, severing ties with the sponsor in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Wolff blames Masi errors on FIA and Red Bull
Toto Wolff has laid the blame for ex-race director Michael Masi’s mistakes in the 2021 season firmly at the door of the FIA and Red Bull, insisting that the relationship between Mercedes’ rival team and Masi was a problem for some time and that the governing body should have put distance between them.
Ultimately, the Mercedes chief feels that Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley had undue influence on the race director, who has been replaced for the new season, which Max Verstappen ultimately benefitted from.
“He’s [Wheatley] turned Michael Masi the race director, not only in Abu Dhabi but before, and probably Max owes him a lot,” Wolff said in a Sky F1 documentary.
“I haven’t spoken to [Masi] and I don’t want to speak to him ever again. His decisions were wrong and I’m sure that he regrets them
“The FIA should have seen much earlier that there was a problem. There was a problem with the structure. There was a problem of personalities.”
Wolff also acknowledged that he felt sorry for Verstappen, as the manner of his win last season meant the focus and the fall-out was on the controversy rather than the champion.
“I feel for Max. He merits the World Championship, but there’s only talk about Abu Dhabi.”
Aston Martin face fight to keep Vettel
Sebastian Vettel departed Ferrari for Aston Martin after the 2020 season, but only managed to finish 12th in the driver standings last season and the team know they have to offer more to keep him around.
Vettel won four championships with Red Bull earlier in his career and team principal Mike Krack knows Aston Martin need to offer a faster car if they want to keep the German around beyond a second season.
“It’s clear that a guy like Sebastian, a four-time World Champion, he doesn’t want to be 15th or 12th or P8, that’s clear,” Krack told assembled media.
“It’s our task to deliver a performing car or, say, a performing structure because I think Sebastian is a clever guy. He will not be focusing just on this year’s car or whatever but focusing more on what is happening and if he sees the potential.
“So if we can manage to offer this to him, I think we have a chance to keep him for longer. To be honest with you, I have not spoken with him about it – this is something that will have to come.
“But all in all, it is our task to deliver the right package, then Sebastian will stay and other drivers will like to join.”
'New contract shows Red Bull’s faith in Verstappen’
Max Verstappen’s new contract at Red Bull places him among the sport’s top earners with Lewis Hamilton, but Red Bull are delighted to have the deal done - even if it’s a decision well outside their norm.
Helmut Marko, the team’s advisor, pointed out that deal handed out represented not only a different approach within Red Bull but an acknowledgement of the massive potential Verstappen has for the forthcoming years.
“I won’t talk about the numbers, but I can only say that both parties are very satisfied and will remain,” said Marko said to F1 Insider.
“The fact that we rate Max highly is apparent from the duration of the new contract. Normally, Red Bull does not make such long commitments.
“It’s no secret that character at Red Bull is a very important quality, which we value very much.”
If Verstappen sees out the entirety of the deal with no unforeseen absences he will break Michael Schumacher’s records for most seasons with a team and most race starts for a single team.
Drive to Survive, series four review
Speaking of Drive to Survive, our Sports Feature Writer Vithushan Ehantharajah has taken a look at what to expect from season four and, fair to say, it is an absolute sledgehammer of high-impact viewing:
“Barely a minute into season four of Drive to Survive and we’re all in. A compilation of crashes, expletives, explosions and wry smiles from some of the most recognisable faces on the planet, grimaces and sharp-tongued utterances from some of the richest people. The retelling of one of the most remarkable campaigns in all of sport has not even begun, and yet already the compulsion is to tell it to shut up and take our money.
“On Friday, 11 March, Netflix will throw open the doors of Formula One’s 2021 season with the expectation that it will break the records set by the previous three. To have bared real-time witness to the rollercoaster that culminated in Max Verstappen’s maiden title in remarkable fashion was to have watched something very special. And throughout a year where the narrative turned just as sharply as the cars on the track, the anticipation of the newest offering of Drive to Survive was almost too great to comprehend.”
Read Vithushan’s full five-star review here:
Drive to Survive review: F1 fans will be gripped by a series way ahead of the pack
The thrills and spills of the most dramatic Formula 1 season in memory are seen like never before in season four of Netflix’s standout documentary series
Zak Brown, the chief executive of McLaren, has accused Red Bull of being “a bit brutal” on young drivers and “ruining a few” that had the potential to succeed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen secured his first F1 world title in 2021 having progressed through the ranks at Red Bull, following the achievements and career path of four-time drivers’ championship winner Sebastian Vettel.
While Daniel Ricciardo would also be counted as a success of Red Bull’s driver development program, helmed by Helmut Marko, Brown believes that the team has been detrimental to a number of promising young drivers.
Mexican driver Pato O’Ward is now a highly-competitive youngster in IndyCar with McLaren, and Brown thinks that O’Ward warranted greater opportunities than those afforded him by Christian Horner and his team.
“[Pato O’Ward] definitely slipped through the cracks,” Brown said to The Race.
“I think Red Bull, while he was there, they only gave him about three races [in junior categories]. But if you look at Red Bull’s history other than Max, they have let a handful of great drivers slip through their hands.
“I think they’ve ruined a few that I think had it, but weren’t given enough opportunity.”
Red Bull have ‘ruined a few great drivers’, McLaren chief claims
Brown believes that Red Bull can be “a bit brutal” on young drivers
