Liveupdated1695360420

F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP1 results at Suzuka

Follow live updates from free practice at the Japanese Grand Prix at the popular Suzuka circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 22 September 2023 06:27
Carlos Sainz Jr. ends Verstappen and Red Bull's historic F1 win streak

Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after his incredible 10-race win streak ended in Singapore after Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory.

The Ferrari driver held off Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages to claim his 2nd Formula 1 victory - and the first non-Red Bull win since Russell’s triumph for Mercedes in Brazil last November.

Norris earned the ninth podium of his career after coming home second while Russell will be eager to get back in the cockpit after a last-lap crash saw him lose a spot on the podium, taken by Hamilton. Verstappen finished fifth, with Charles Leclerc fourth.

Last year at Suzuka - a dramatic race that took place in heavy rain and saw a close call with Pierre Gasly and a recovery vehicle - saw Verstappen’s win clinch his second world title. However, the Dutchman cannot win the 2023 world championship this weekend.

Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

1695360420

Sebastian Vettel reunites with F1 grid for ‘bee hotels’ in Japan

Sebastian Vettel was back in the Formula 1 paddock on Thursday as he unveiled a number of “bee hotels” at the Suzuka circuit.

The four-time F1 world champion, who retired last year, is the leading voice in the sport on the environment and climate change – and continues to use his platform within the sport even after leaving the grid.

Present at his favourite track in Japan, Vettel invited all the drivers and teams to turn two of the track on Thursday, where he has formed a set of specially-created insect hotels.

The message behind the project is to spread the word of the importance of biodiversity in our ecosystems. Each team was able to customise and paint their hotel, while the kerb at turn 2 was painted yellow and black.

Full story below:

‘Buzzin corner’: Sebastian Vettel reunites with F1 grid in Japan

The four-time world champion, who retired last year, involved teams and drivers in his biodiversity project

Kieran Jackson22 September 2023 06:27
1695359760

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

NOTE: Max Verstappen cannot win the world championship this weekend.

Kieran Jackson22 September 2023 06:16
1695359280

Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull – if Max Verstappen struggles in Japan

Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull to return to their imperious form of 2023 this weekend in Japan, insisting “something’s up” if that doesn’t prove to be the case.

Red Bull had won 14 from 14 races prior to last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix but struggled in the twists and turns of the city-state, with both cars failing to qualify for Q3 and Max Verstappen finishing only fifth in Sunday’s race.

However, a return to a more traditional track at Suzuka this weekend is expected to coincide with business as usual for Christian Horner’s team.

Max Verstappen cannot secure his third-straight world title in Japan this weekend but is the favourite once again, with seven-time world champion Hamilton expecting Red Bull to be back on top by some margin.

Full quotes below:

Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull – if Max Verstappen struggles again

Red Bull’s win-streak in 2023 came to a surprise end in Singapore but Suzuka should suit their car better

Kieran Jackson22 September 2023 06:08
1695358800

F1 practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!

Good morning - bright and early! - and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend!

We had a thriller in Singapore last week, with Carlos Sainz claiming his second win in Formula 1 ahead of Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third, ending Max Verstappen’s win streak.

Could we see the drama continue this weekend at Suzuka?

Today is practice and free practice 2 is coming right up at 7am (BST)!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson22 September 2023 06:00

