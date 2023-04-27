The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
When is the next F1 race of the season?
Formula 1 has a four-week break in April before the fourth race weekend of the 2023 season
F1 has its first sprint weekend of the 2023 season as the paddock rolls into Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
After a four-week break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, round four sees the teams take to the Baku City Circuit, a track which usually produces thrilling races. It also sees the first of six sprint weekends, with the format of the weekend changed by F1 and the FIA on Tuesday.
Max Verstappen won last time out in Australia amid a chaotic end to the race in Melbourne, with Lewis Hamilton claiming Mercedes’ first podium of the season in second and Fernando Alonso in third - for the third race running.
Verstappen has a 15-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Driver Standings - and the pair led home a one-two finish last year in Baku after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were forced to retire for Ferrari.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
The fourth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 28 April - Sunday 30 April.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 10:30am (BST), before qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix at 2pm (BST).
On Saturday, the brand new ‘sprint shootout’ is slated in for 9:30am before the sprint race at 2:30pm (BST).
The race on Sunday has a start time of midday (BST).
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Baku on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 69 points
2) Sergio Perez - 54 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 45 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 38 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 20 points
6) Lance Stroll - 18 points
7) George Russell - 18 points
8) Lando Norris - 8 points
9) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
10) Charles Leclerc - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 1 point
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 123 points
2) Aston Martin - 65 points
3) Mercedes - 56 points
4) Ferrari - 26 points
5) McLaren - 12 points
6) Alpine - 8 points
7) Haas - 7 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 1 point
10) Williams - 1 point
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
FERRARI
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN (sprint weekend)
Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April
ROUND 5 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
