Where and when is the next Formula 1 race of the season?
Round three of the 2023 F1 season takes place over the weekend of 31 March-2 April in Melbourne
Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.
Sergio Perez won last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point.
Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is the Australian Grand Prix?
The third race of the 2023 season, the Australian Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 31 March - Sunday 2 April at the Albert Park Circuit.
FP1 takes place at 2:30am (BST) on Friday morning, with second practice following at 6am.
After third practice at 2:30AM on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 6am (BST) with the race on Sunday also at 6am (BST).
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Melbourne on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 44 points
2) Sergio Perez - 43 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 30 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 20 points
5) Lewis Hamilton - 20 points
6) George Russell - 18 points
7) Lance Stroll - 8 points
8) Charles Leclerc - 6 points
9) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
12) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
13) Alex Albon - 1 point
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
16) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
17) Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
18) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
19) Oscar Piastri - 0 points
20) Lando Norris - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 87 points
2) Aston Martin - 38 points
3) Mercedes - 38 points
4) Ferrari - 26 points
5) Alpine - 8 points
6) Alfa Romeo - 4 points
7) Haas - 1 point
8) Williams - 1 point
9) AlphaTauri - 0 points
10) McLaren - 0 points
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
FERRARI
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April
ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN (sprint weekend)
Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April
ROUND 5 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
