For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez won last week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point.

Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The third race of the 2023 season, the Australian Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 31 March - Sunday 2 April at the Albert Park Circuit.

FP1 takes place at 2:30am (BST) on Friday morning, with second practice following at 6am.

After third practice at 2:30AM on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 6am (BST) with the race on Sunday also at 6am (BST).

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Melbourne on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Albert Park in Melbourne hosts the third race of the 2023 F1 season (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 44 points

2) Sergio Perez - 43 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 30 points

4) Carlos Sainz - 20 points

5) Lewis Hamilton - 20 points

6) George Russell - 18 points

7) Lance Stroll - 8 points

8) Charles Leclerc - 6 points

9) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

10) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

12) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

13) Alex Albon - 1 point

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

16) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

17) Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

18) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

19) Oscar Piastri - 0 points

20) Lando Norris - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 87 points

2) Aston Martin - 38 points

3) Mercedes - 38 points

4) Ferrari - 26 points

5) Alpine - 8 points

6) Alfa Romeo - 4 points

7) Haas - 1 point

8) Williams - 1 point

9) AlphaTauri - 0 points

10) McLaren - 0 points

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

FERRARI

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

Oscar Piastri races at his home race in Melbourne (Getty Images)

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April

ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN (sprint weekend)

Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April

ROUND 5 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November