When and where is the next Formula One race?

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the sixth race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

So far, Max Verstappen secured his third win of the season at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, holding off Charles Leclerc and narrowing the Monegasque driver’s advantage at the top of the Drivers’ Championship standings to 19 points.

Red Bull and Ferrari’s rivalry continues to bubble away nicely, with the two teams separated by just six points in the Constructors’ Championship.

Elsewhere on the grid, Mercedes continue to strive for solutions to their performance issues after making a degree of progress, while McLaren had a tough weekend, failing to score a point in Florida.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After the one-race trip to the United States, Formula 1 returns to Europe and Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix on the weekend of 20-22 May.

What has been said?

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted they got “lucky” that rivals Ferrari did not make the most of a late safety car to pit for fresh tyres at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was on course for a straight-forward victory in the inaugural Miami race after passing both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to lead, but the introduction of a safety car with 14 laps of the race remaining, triggered after Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly and crashed out, led to the tightening of the field.

Verstappen had to fight over the closing stages of the race to hold off a surging Leclerc and get himself out of DRS trouble, but Horner revealed he feared it could have been worse had the championship leader pitted for softs. Sergio Perez and George Russell were among those to pit, with the Mercedes driver passing team-mate Lewis Hamilton, but both Ferraris stayed out.

“After the safety car we were quite lucky that Ferrari didn’t pit and take on a new tyre for that,” Horner told Sky Sports. “Because they probably could have put on the soft tyre, so at least that neutralised things, but then once Charles was in the DRS we couldn’t shake him off.

“And Max, it’s so much pressure in that position that it’s just easy to lock a wheel and so on, and he kept it clean, he didn’t make any mistakes then gradually was able to break…it took him about five or six laps to break the DRS and then he was able to manage it from there.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the German team “don’t understand” how to unlock the potential of the struggling W13 car, as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished well short of their Red Bull and Ferrari rivals at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell and Hamilton were fifth and sixth respectively at the inaugural Miami race as Max Verstappen claimed a second consecutive victory and third of the season as he held off the challenge of Charles Leclerc.

But it was another disappointing race for Mercedes as they were again left unable to challenge for a race win. The team have been hit with issues relating to ‘porpoising’ and although Wolff suggested Mercedes may revert to the specifications they used in the opening pre-season test in Bahrain and run fatter side-pods, he said he does not know how they will improve upon the W13 car ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix later this month.

“It’s clear that there is potential in the car, which is fast,” Wolff said. “But we just don’t understand how to unlock the potential. It’s a car that is super-difficult to drive and on the edge, dipping in and out of the performance window – more out than in.”

Current driver standings

Charles Leclerc - 104 points Max Verstappen - 85 points Sergio Perez - 66 points George Russell - 59 points Carlos Sainz - 53 points Lewis Hamilton - 36 points Lando Norris - 35 points Valtteri Bottas - 30 points Esteban Ocon - 24 points Kevin Magnussen - 15 points Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points Yuki Tsunoda - 10 points Pierre Gasly - 6 points Sebastian Vettel - 4 points Alex Albon - 3 points Fernando Alonso - 2 points Lance Stroll - 2 points Guanyu Zhou - 1 point Mick Schumacher - 0 points Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 6 —SPAIN

Barcelona — 20-22 May

ROUND 7 —MONACO

Monte Carlo — 27-29 May

ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN

Baku — 10-12 June

ROUND 9 — CANADA

Montréal — 17-19 June

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Jeddah — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —TBC

TBC — 23-25 September

ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 19 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 21 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 22 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November