Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nico Rosberg reveals Christian Horner’s ‘stingy’ offer to Carlos Sainz

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Red Bull

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 23 April 2024 12:03
Comments
Close
'I'm still jobless next year': Carlos Sainz reacts to unexpected Grand Prix win

Nico Rosberg believes that Carlos Sainz is looking for a lucrative offer from Red Bull as negotiations over the Spaniard’s future in F1 continues.

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season despite being the only non-Red Bull race winner since 2022. Lewis Hamilton will replace him at the Scuderia.

It leaves Sainz without a drive currently for 2025 and with Aston Martin now off the table given Fernando Alonso’s contract extension, Mercedes and Red Bull look the strongest options for the 29-year-old.

Sainz started his career at Red Bull’s sister team Toro Rosso in 2015 – alongside Max Verstappen – and a return to the world champions would likely come in replacing Sergio Perez, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Yet while Perez’s future is unclear, 2016 world champion Rosberg shed some light on the paddock gossip at the Chinese Grand Prix over the weekend.

Recommended

“You know that they [Red Bull] have an offer out to Carlos Sainz,” Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

“I saw daddy Sainz speaking to Christian Horner yesterday because Horner has apparently been a bit stingy on the offer.

“So they’re trying to get a couple more million out of him!”

Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Snr. is a former world rally champion and has been present at F1 paddocks around the world in support of his son.

Carlos Sainz is currently without a seat for 2025 (Getty Images)

Horner said of the 2025 driver market in Shanghai: “As you can tell with the level of interest that we have had from other drivers in our seats, for a driver of Carlos’ calibre, he wants to be in a winning car.

“And whilst we have one seat available for next year his target, inevitably, is that seat.”

Perez, on the other hand, believes his future could be decided within a month, having secured four podiums in five races this season as Red Bull look set to dominate once again.

Aside from Mercedes and Red Bull, Sainz’s other option seems to be Sauber, which becomes the Audi works team in 2026.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in