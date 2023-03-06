Nico Rosberg doesn’t hold back in damning verdict of Mercedes after Bahrain GP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team revealed they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.

Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.

However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.

The 2023 budget cap is set at £111m.

“Toto Wolff said that this concept won’t go any further – that’s a big statement,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“You have to take a step back this year and then start with the new concept already preparing for the new year.

“I don’t want to be in those shoes. The problem is you can’t just put new sidepods on it and then it works. The whole car is in a river. The whole car has to change.

Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” after the Bahrain Grand Prix (Getty Images for Greentech Festi)

“They were 50 seconds behind Verstappen, who didn’t give everything. That would otherwise have been 60 seconds, one second per lap. That’s hard.

“They have to find the miracle weapon and make great progress quickly, but they don’t really understand it themselves and that’s the difficult part.”

Hamilton was overtaken by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who earned a podium, and failed to find the speed to pass Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with the seven-time world champion ultimately finishing fifth.

Hamilton’s contract at Mercedes is due to expire at the end of the season and talks have been put on hold while the Silver Arrows decide what route to take next in their car development.

Russell – who came home seventh behind Aston’s second driver Lance Stroll – chillingly stated post-race that he believes Red Bull should win every one of the 23 races this season, such is the gap from the top to the rest.

The second race of the 2023 season takes place in Jeddah – the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (17-19 March).