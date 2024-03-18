Pierre Gasly buys stake in semi-pro French football club

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pierre Gasly has invested in semi-pro French football club FC Versailles, the club revealed on Monday.

The Alpine driver is a massive Paris Saint-Germain fan and, in and around his F1 schedule, is regularly seen at the Parc des Princes for matches.

Now Gasly, 28, has opted to buy a minority stake in the third-division club, with the exact percentage undisclosed.

“I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football,” Gasly said.

“With Alexandre and Fabien [owners], we share values, ambition and a keen competitive spirit which will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the start of a very beautiful story. Go Versailles!”

Co-owner Alexandre Mulliez added: “We were looking for a high-level French athlete who shares our values to gain visibility in France and internationally and improve our performance.

“From our first meeting, Pierre immediately clicked. He will bring us his very high level knowledge and his humility… I am certain that our collaboration will be fruitful.

Pierre Gasly has bought a stake in French third division club FC Versailles (Getty Images)

“As a long-term Formula 1 enthusiast I am lucky to have Pierre by our side to achieve all our goals.”

FC Versailles are currently 10th in the Championnat National division having gained promotion two years ago.

Gasly, meanwhile, has endured a torrid start to the 2024 F1 season, scoring zero points and retiring from the second race in Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman will be looking for a strong performance at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.