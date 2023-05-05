F1 practice: What time is the Miami Grand Prix on Friday?
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit for the Miami Grand Prix
Formula 1 has the first of three races in the United States this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix taking place around the Hard Rock Stadium street circuit.
Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the grand prix in Azerbaijan, cutting the gap to World Championship leader Max Verstappen to six points, while Charles Leclerc claimed Ferrari’s first podium of the season with a third-place finish on Sunday.
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton again struggled for pace in their Mercedes cars, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso came fourth on Sunday to back up three podiums in a row to open up the season.
Leclerc qualified on pole at Miami’s inaugural race last year but Verstappen triumphed on the new street track. It is the first of three races in the US in 2023, with Austin, Texas and Las Vegas to follow later in the season.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 5 May
- Free practice 1: 7pm
- Free practice 2: 10:30pm
Saturday 6 May
- Free practice 3: 5:30pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 7 May
- Race: 8:30pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 7pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 8:30am (BST) on Sunday morning and the race early on Monday morning at 1:25am. Race highlights will also air at 9:30am on Monday morning.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 93 points
2) Sergio Perez - 87 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 60 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 48 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 34 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 28 points
7) George Russell - 28 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Lando Norris - 10 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 180 points
2) Aston Martin - 87 points
3) Mercedes - 76 points
4) Ferrari - 62 points
5) McLaren - 14 points
6) Alpine - 8 points
7) Haas - 7 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
What are the driver line-ups for 2023?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton
George Russell
ALPINE
Esteban Ocon
Pierre Gasly
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ALFA ROMEO
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
HAAS
Kevin Magnussen
Nico Hulkenberg
ALPHATAURI
Yuki Tsunoda
Nyck de Vries
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Logan Sargeant
*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 5 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May
ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 19-21 May
ROUND 7 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May
ROUND 8 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June
ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July
ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July
ROUND 12 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July
ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
