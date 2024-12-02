F1 prize money: How much do teams earn for 2024 season?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The final race of the 2024 Formula One season is here with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday.

And while Max Verstappen has clinched a fourth successive drivers’ crown and enters the finale on a high after another victory in Qatar, the constructors’ title is still up for grabs with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri looking to hold on for McLaren against Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

It would be a fitting end to Sainz’s time with the Scuderia, as he prepares to depart with Lewis Hamilton signed as his replacement, despite worrying signs surrounding the Briton’s form.

While Norris can banish any lingering disappointment from his title race battle with Verstappen by leading the papaya to a first team title in 26 years.

Here is everything we know about the prize money on offer to the teams in Abu Dhabi:

How much money can teams win from the Constructors' Championship?

Formula 1's huge prize pot centres around the Constructors' Championship, with the pot made up from 50 per cent of F1's commercial rights revenue for each season, reports Sky Sports.

As an example, that figure was $3.2bn (£2.3bn) in 2023, meaning an estimated prize fund of $1.6bn (£1.2bn).

Some deductions are made to acknowledge the value of particular teams, such as Ferrari, given their global popularity to attract fans to the sport above some of the smaller teams.

Following those deductions, the remaining figure is split between the 10 teams; the champions will pocket an estimated 14 per cent, with last place taking just six per cent.

open image in gallery Lando Norris at the Lusail International Circuit ( Getty Images )

Red Bull were estimated to have earned $140m (£106m) for their title in 2023, with each team after taking approximately £7m less with each position.

It should make for a fiery final Grand Prix of the season, even with Verstappen already clinching the Drivers’ Championship.

Ferrari hope to break a 16-year wait for a constructors' title, while McLaren's last triumph was back in 1998.

open image in gallery Charles Leclerc speaks with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in Lusail City, Qatar ( Getty Images )

How many points are available?

Each team can claim up to a maximum of 44 points on a regular race weekend, which Abu Dhabi is. The race winner claims 25 points, with 18 to second, while there is an extra point for the driver who produces the fastest lap of the race, provided they finish in the top 10.

The points are then shared from third down to 10th: 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1.

Constructors’ Championship after Qatar GP

1. McLaren - 640 points

2. Ferrari - 619 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 581 points

4. Mercedes - 446 points

5. Aston Martin - 92 points

6. Alpine - 59 points

7. Haas - 54 points

8. RB - 46 points

9. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 4 points

open image in gallery Piastri will play a crucial role in Abu Dhabi as McLaren look to seal the constructors’ title ( Getty Images )

What do Ferrari need to overhaul McLaren and win Constructors’ Championship?

Ferrari must bridge a 21-point gap to rivals McLaren to win the Constructors’ Championship.

That means they need some help from other teams, given they can only guarantee a 17-point swing in their favour with a 1-2 finish in the Grand Prix and one of Leclerc and Sainz securing the fastest lap.

What happens if the teams are tied on points?

If both teams are tied on the same amount of points, the team with the most wins from the 2024 season would therefore win the title, the next tie-breaker is the most second-place finishes, then third-place finishes and so on.

If it is a tie, then Ferrari must therefore win the race, as they have five wins compared to McLaren’s five wins, but the papaya hold 10 second-place finishes to the Scuderia’s four second-place finishes. Therefore a win for Leclerc or Sainz would lift the team to six victories overall.