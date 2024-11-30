F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Qualifying updates, stream and times as Lando Norris eyes pole position
F1 build-up to qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit after Piastri takes sprint win on the final corner
Oscar Piastri won the sprint race in Qatar ahead of team-mate Lando Norris as McLaren closed in on a first constructors’ title in 26 years.
Much has been made of Norris’ lacklustre starts this season but the British driver blasted away from pole before playing the team game to help Piastri.
Norris then moved over for Piastri at the final bend after they traded positions in Brazil earlier this month.
George Russell finished third, while Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fourth and fifth respectively for Ferrari.
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Q1 underway
George Russell the first car out on track at the start of Q1 in Lusail!
A reminder: 18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying.
Russell on medium tyres straight away, presumably to wear them in ahead of the race tomorrow.
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Track conditions!
- 19C temperature
- 22C track temperature
- 60% humidity
- Windspeed: 12.2km/h
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Qualifying!
So... who we backing today?!
McLaren have set the early pace so far this weekend with sprint pole and race win, but can Ferrari, Mercedes and a below-par Red Bull respond?
Qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit is coming up in five minutes!
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Qualifying odds!
Pole position odds:
- Lando Norris - 8/11
- Oscar Piastri - 4/1
- George Russell - 6/1
- Charles Leclerc - 9/1
- Carlos Sainz - 10/1
- Max Verstappen - 12/1
- Lewis Hamilton - 16/1
Lewis Hamilton says he ‘doesn’t care’ after sprint race
“I don’t have an answer,” he said when asked if they had learned anything to help them in the race.
“At this point. I really don’t care. I just want to get through these next couple of races and do my job, turn up and looking forward to the winter break.
“I woke up this morning, and I think the most important thing is to leave with gratitude. So I’m really, really grateful that I get to do what I love doing, even when there are days that I don’t love it as much, and I’m really, really so lucky to be here amongst all these other amazing athletes.”
Driver Standings after Qatar GP sprint
1. Max Verstappen - 404 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 347 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 323 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 276 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 264 points
6. George Russell - 223 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 211 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 37 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
