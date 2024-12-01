The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Race updates and stream as Russell starts on pole after Verstappen penalty
F1 live updates after Verstappen was stripped of pole, with Russell promoted, after the FIA announced the world champion had impeded his rival at the end of qualifying
Mercedes driver George Russell will start on pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was penalised one place for impeding his rival.
Verstappen started sixth and finished only eighth in the Saturday sprint race won by Oscar Piastri as McLaren edged closer to their first constructors’ title in 26 years.
But the Dutch driver returned to form for qualifying for Sunday’s 57-lap main event by seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.055 seconds to take both his and Red Bull’s first pole since Austria exactly five months ago.
However, at 1:06 local time, more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps. Lando Norris, who handed team-mate Piastri victory in the sprint race earlier on Saturday – with McLaren securing a one-two finish to move 30 points clear of Ferrari – remains third.
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: Formation lap!
George Russell leads the 20-car pack around then for the formation lap.
Every car is on medium tyres apart from Nico Hulkenberg in 18th, who starts on the hard tyre.
One-stop race or perhaps two stops? We shall see!
Race start coming right up!
A reminder of the starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix:
1. George Russell
2. Max Verstappen*
3. Lando Norris
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Sergio Perez
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. Pierre Gasly
12. Zhou Guanyu
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Lance Stroll
16. Alex Albon
17. Liam Lawson
18. Nico Hulkenberg
19. Franco Colapinto
20. Esteban Ocon
* Verstappen has been penalised one place for impeding Russell in qualifying
F1 Qatar GP LIVE: We’re almost at lights out!
George Russell - somewhat controversially - is on pole position ahead of Max Verstappen, with Lando Norris in third place.
Verstappen’s blood will be boiling, but can he keep it under control?!
Who will hold the lead after turn one?!
Mercedes’ George Russell, who starts on pole...
“I know he is, he’s already told me. It will be an interesting turn one.
“Lando is quick, Max is quick - but we just have to focus on our own race.”
Christian Horner on Verstappen’s penalty:
“For me, it was a football player taking a dive in the penalty box, you could argue George was going too fast behind. Not sure why we had a one-place grid penalty, if he needed anymore motivation...
“He’s wound up for this one!”
Rio Ferdinand on the grid in Qatar...
“I’m here for the F1, I’m buzzing to be here. I’m back on the grid now.
“Lewis and Max Verstappen as well, I respect these elite sportsmen. Because I’ve not been for so long, the technology has gone through the roof.”
Time for the Qatar national anthem at the Lusail International Circuit!
Performed by the Qatar Music Academy Choir!
F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling:
“I knew it was my championship to lose, a high possibility to clinch the title, I’m so proud to have achieved it. One of my proudest moments, for sure.
“I don’t think people realise how much pressure was on this year, if I didn’t win my career was uncertain. I can go into Christmas knowing what I’m doing next year [GB3 Championship]!
“My Dad has not been able to come to any races this year, he’s been a bit poorly, but he flew out for this. I can’t thank my family enough for the sacrifices they’ve made.”
Max Verstappen, prior to being given a one-place grid penalty:
“We were all just driving slowly. I wouldn’t know what I could have done differently,” he said.
“The fact that I have to go [to the stewards’ office] is already very strange to me. Otherwise, next time I’ll just drive flat out too and pretend to crash [into the other car].”
“He should have braked. I braked. Just like the cars in front of me. And I don’t want to screw them. I’m honestly a bit done with all of this at the end of the season.”
Constructors’ Championship ahead of Qatar Grand Prix:
1. McLaren - 623 points
2. Ferrari - 593 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 556 points
4. Mercedes - 434 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 52 points
7. Alpine - 49 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
