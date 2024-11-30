Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen celebrated his fourth world championship by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen started sixth and finished only eighth in the earlier sprint race won by Oscar Piastri as McLaren edged closer to their first constructors’ title in 26 years.

But the Dutch driver returned to form for qualifying for Sunday’s 57-lap main event by seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.055 seconds to take both his and Red Bull’s first pole since Austria exactly five months ago.

Lando Norris, who handed team-mate Piastri victory in the sprint race earlier on Saturday – with McLaren securing a one-two finish to move 30 points clear of Ferrari – took third, 0.252sec back.

Piastri finished fourth to ensure both McLarens will start the main event ahead of Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fifth and seventh respectively for the Italian team.

Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth, four-tenths adrift of team-mate Russell.

Norris controlled Saturday’s 19-lap dash to the chequered flag before moving aside for Piastri at the final corner, the British driver returning the favour after they traded positions in Sao Paulo with Norris then still harbouring ambitions of claiming the drivers’ crown.

But, with the individual title off the table after Verstappen wrapped up another crown in Las Vegas a week ago, Norris’ sole focus is on delivering a ninth world title for McLaren to put them level with Williams in second place.

Max Verstappen qualified on pole in Qatar (Darko Bandic/AP). ( AP )

Ferrari lead the way with 16 titles, but the Italian team are also on something of a drought with their last triumph back in 2008.

Norris aborted both his first and second laps in Q3 and then did not have the speed to match Verstappen and Russell, with the former pipping the Mercedes man to top spot.

However, it remains advantage McLaren and they will secure the constructors’ crown on Sunday with one round remaining if they outscore Ferrari by 15 points.

TOP-10 - QATAR GP QUALIFYING 1. Max Verstappen - 1:20:520 2. George Russell - +0.055 3. Lando Norris - +0.252 4. Oscar Piastri - +0.309 5. Charles Leclerc - +0.332 6. Lewis Hamilton - +0.491 7. Carlos Sainz - +0.521 8. Fernando Alonso - +0.731 9. Sergio Perez - +0.905 10. Kevin Magnussen - +0.980

Verstappen has won in just one of his 12 previous appearances and would not have expected to be in the fight for pole after he staggered to eighth in the sprint.

“It is a crazy turnaround,” said Verstappen.

“I didn’t expect that. Well done to the team for giving me a car that is more connected which allows me to push out there.

“We changed a bit on the car, but I never thought it would make a swing in performance so that is encouraging and I hope it continues into the race. I am happy to be on pole. It has been a while.”