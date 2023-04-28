✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull's F1 Car Is "The Fastest" He's Ever Seen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is targeting pole position as grand prix qualifying gets underway on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After a four-week break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, round four sees the teams take to the Baku City Circuit, a track which usually produces thrilling races. It also sees the first of six sprint weekends, with the format of the weekend changed by F1 and the FIA on Tuesday.

Max Verstappen won last time out in Australia amid a chaotic end to the race in Melbourne, with Lewis Hamilton claiming Mercedes’ first podium of the season in second and Fernando Alonso in third - for the third race running. Verstappen has a 15-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Driver Standings - and the pair led home a one-two finish last year in Baku after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were forced to retire for Ferrari.

Free practice 1 - the only practice session this weekend - gets underway at 10:30am (BST) with qualifying at 2pm.

Follow live updates from qualifying with The Independent