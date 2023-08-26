F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 lap times in Zandvoort
Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort
Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.
Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.
Follow live practice updates with The Independent
What are the Constructors’ Standings?
1) Red Bull - 503 points
2) Mercedes - 247 points
3) Aston Martin - 196 points
4) Ferrari - 191 points
5) McLaren - 103 points
6) Alpine - 57 points
7) Williams - 11 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 3 points
Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after breaking his wrist in practice on Friday.
The Australian, who returned to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri last month, hit the barrier in second practice after compatriot Oscar Piastri collided with the wall at the same corner moments earlier. It was later confirmed on Friday evening that Ricciardo had broken his wrist.
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, 21, will replace Ricciardo for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday in what will be his full F1 debut.
Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix
The Australian, in only his third race back in F1, hit the wall in practice on Friday and has suffered a broken metacarpal in his left hand
F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix
Liam Lawson fills in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo this weekend.
