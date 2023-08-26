Jump to content

Liveupdated1693039863

F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 lap times in Zandvoort

Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort

Kieran Jackson
Zandvoort
Saturday 26 August 2023 09:51
Comments
"An amazing track to drive" - Verstappen excited ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.

Follow live practice updates with The Independent

1693039863

What are the Constructors’ Standings?

1) Red Bull - 503 points

2) Mercedes - 247 points

3) Aston Martin - 196 points

4) Ferrari - 191 points

5) McLaren - 103 points

6) Alpine - 57 points

7) Williams - 11 points

8) Haas - 11 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points

10) AlphaTauri - 3 points

Kieran Jackson26 August 2023 09:51
1693039383

Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after breaking his wrist in practice on Friday.

The Australian, who returned to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri last month, hit the barrier in second practice after compatriot Oscar Piastri collided with the wall at the same corner moments earlier. It was later confirmed on Friday evening that Ricciardo had broken his wrist.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, 21, will replace Ricciardo for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday in what will be his full F1 debut.

Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

The Australian, in only his third race back in F1, hit the wall in practice on Friday and has suffered a broken metacarpal in his left hand

Kieran Jackson26 August 2023 09:43
1693039314

F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix

Liam Lawson fills in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo this weekend.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson26 August 2023 09:41

