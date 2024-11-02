What time will F1 qualifying at Brazil GP start on Sunday?
Qualifying was postponed on Saturday evening after torrential rain in Sao Paulo
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix was postponed on Saturday evening due to heavy rain at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo.
Qualifying is now scheduled to take place at 9am local time (12pm GMT), though heavy rain is also expected on Sunday too.
It remains to be seen how the grid for Sunday’s race would be decided if qualifying was unable to take place.
The session, which sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix, was constantly pushed back on Saturday afternoon, with the FIA conducting regular checks of the track surface.
However, at 5pm local time, FIA race director Niels Wittich made the decision to postpone the session.
The race is still set to start at 5pm (GMT) – 2pm local time.
Lando Norris, in dry conditions, had earlier won the sprint race in Brazil to cut the deficit to Max Verstappen in the world championship to 44 points.
Verstappen received a post-race penalty for a virtual safety car infringement, dropping him from third to fourth.
The three-time F1 world champion also has to serve a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s grand prix after taking a new engine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments