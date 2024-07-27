F1 Belgian GP LIVE: Qualifying updates and results as Lando Norris eyes pole position at Spa
Norris and Max Verstappen will vie for pole in wet conditions at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit
Formula One returns to one of the world’s most iconic race tracks this weekend as the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the Belgian Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri claimed the first win of his F1 career last time out in Hungary as he took the chequered flag ahead of team-mate Lando Norris after the Brit eventually succumbed to McLaren’s team orders.
Lewis Hamilton finished on the podium in third while Max Verstappen endured a Sunday to forget as he argued with his race engineer and crashed into Hamilton late on, ultimately finishing fifth. Despite this, Verstappen still has a 76-point lead in the world championship to Norris in second with 11 races remaining.
The Red Bull driver looks set to take a 10-place grid penalty this Sunday due to taking a new engine, though he has won from down the grid in the last two years at Spa. It is also a big weekend for his team-mate Sergio Perez, with uncertainty surrounding his future at the team following a run of poor results.
Follow live updates from the Belgian Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Russell and Leclerc in trouble early on
Still inters, but George Russell and Charles Leclerc are in the bottom-five after the first flying laps!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Russell, Gasly, Leclerc, Bottas, Stroll
Hamilton and Sainz in P9 and P10. 7:00 to go in Q2...
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen....
“It’s raining a little bit right?”
Engineer: “Very light drizzle Max.”
It’s getting close to slick tyres on track - unless it rains heavily again of course!
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Q2 underway!
The Williams of Alex Albon leads the queue out of the pits for Q2!
15 minutes where we will again lose the slowest five drivers!
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Russell escapes!
With ease in the end, as Russell goes P7!
Yuki Tsunoda is out, though he is starting at the back anyway!
Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Zhou
Bit hairy for Norris and Hamilton, in 13th and 14th respectively!
Top-3: Piastri, Gasly, Verstappen
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: George Russell in trouble!
Two minutes to go and George Russell is down in P17, 0.174 secs off the pace!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Sargeant, Russell, Bottas, Zhou, Hulkenberg
Can Russell escape?! He’ll have one more pop at it...
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: No sign of the rain!
A lot of cars now pitting for new intermediate tyres, with dry sections of the track opening up and no rain arriving yet!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Magnussen, Albon, Hulkenberg, Sargeant, Stroll
Fernando Alonso in trouble in P15, while Lando Norris is P12!
4:00 to go...
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Oscar Piastri’s engineer....
“There could be heavier rain in two minutes.”
9:00 to go and the leaderboard ever-changing at the moment!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Sargeant, Zhou, Stroll
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest early on
Statement early time from Verstappen, who goes quickest by 1.4 seconds. Piastri 2nd, Leclerc 3rd.
More importantly, the bottom-five after the first flying laps (16-20): Zhou, Albon, Bottas, Stroll, Sargeant
Lando Norris needs an improvement, he’s P15!
11:00 to go. No sign of any rain yet, so the track continues to dry...
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Lando Norris’ engineer
“It’s possible in these conditions we should go for it on the first timed lap, heavier rain in 8 minutes.”
Big early laps then for the drivers...
F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Q1 underway
A big queue at the end of the pit-lane as we get Q1 underway - maybe a lot of them think they need to get a time on the board asap, with rain on the way!
A reminder: 18-minute session where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying...
No DRS due to the rain and, incidentally, Aston Martin have fixed Stroll’s car after his accident in third practice.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments