What time is qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday?

F1 has its first sprint weekend of the 2023 season as the paddock rolls into Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

After a four-week break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, round four sees the teams take to the Baku City Circuit, a track which usually produces thrilling races. It also sees the first of six sprint weekends, with the format of the weekend changed by F1 and the FIA on Tuesday.

Max Verstappen won last time out in Australia amid a chaotic end to the race in Melbourne, with Lewis Hamilton claiming Mercedes’ first podium of the season in second and Fernando Alonso in third - for the third race running.

Verstappen has a 15-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 Driver Standings - and the pair led home a one-two finish last year in Baku after both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were forced to retire for Ferrari.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 28 April

Free Practice 1: 10:30am

10:30am Qualifying (for Sunday’s grand prix): 2pm

Saturday 29 April

Sprint shootout: 9:30am

9:30am Sprint race: 2:30pm

Sunday 2 April

Grand Prix: Midday

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. It will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint race at 7:50pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the grand prix at 5:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The Baku City Circuit hosts the first sprint weekend of the season (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 69 points

2) Sergio Perez - 54 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 45 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 38 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 20 points

6) Lance Stroll - 18 points

7) George Russell - 18 points

8) Lando Norris - 8 points

9) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

10) Charles Leclerc - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 1 point

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 123 points

2) Aston Martin - 65 points

3) Mercedes - 56 points

4) Ferrari - 26 points

5) McLaren - 12 points

6) Alpine - 8 points

7) Haas - 7 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 1 point

10) Williams - 1 point

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN (sprint weekend)

Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April

ROUND 5 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November