FIA releases statement on safety of F1 race starts after meeting in Bahrain

The FIA have resisted calls to immediately modify the start of Formula 1 races but did not rule out changes could occur in the future.

An F1 Commission meeting – involving all 11 teams, the FIA and F1 executives – took place in Bahrain on Wednesday as the first day of the final pre-season test took place, a fortnight out from the season-opener in Melbourne.

A hot topic in recent days has been the potential safety risks of race starts, given the new cars need more turbo boost pressure – and therefore more time – to move off the line, with McLaren team boss Andrea Stella insisting last week he was concerned about the potential of dangerous collisions on the grid.

Yet despite “constructive talks and proposals”, the sport’s governing body have resisted changing the start procedure and any of the technical regulations, for now.

However, they did detail discussions around doubling the number of sprint races from six to 12. A move to a dozen sprints would mean the short-race format, much criticised by four-time world champion Max Verstappen, would take up exactly 50% of the 24-race calendar.

The FIA statement read: “Positive feedback from drivers was received on the reduced weight and smaller dimensions of the 2026 cars. Divers generally agreed that the new car exhibited improved ride quality and stronger initial acceleration.

“Further evaluation and technical checks on energy management matters will be carried out over the following three days at the second pre-season test in Bahrain.

“It was agreed that no immediate major regulatory changes were required given that initial evidence and feedback remains immature and that premature change carried the risk of increased instability ahead of the first race. Further reviews will be carried out once more data becomes available.

“There were constructive talks and proposals centred on the race start procedure during the commission meeting. As a result, further evaluation of updates to race systems and on-car management will be undertaken during the current Bahrain test.”

While scope has been left to make last-minute changes, time is running out with the season starting at the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.