Independent
Voices
F1 2026 testing live: Lando Norris first car to emerge on day one of final Bahrain test

Follow live F1 coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit at the final test before the 2026 season begins

Kieran Jackson Formula 1 Correspondent
Netflix reveal first trailer for Season 8 of F1 Drive to Survive

The 2026 Formula 1 season is a fortnight away from starting in Australia and the teams and drivers will be making their final checks at this week’s final pre-season test in Bahrain.

With new engine and chassis regulations this season, the grid has already undertaken eight days of testing - five in a private format in Barcelona and three last week in Bahrain. This final three-day event is the final action before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 6-8 March.

EXPLAINER: Final F1 test overshadowed by car safety concerns

Mercedes came out the strongest from Barcelona but Red Bull, in partnership with new engine partner Ford, were impressive last week in Sakhir, despite Max Verstappen describing this new generation of car as “anti-racing” and “like Formula E on steroids.” Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also among the drivers unimpressed by aspects of the new machinery.

Further discussions will be taking place between all 11 teams and the FIA this week over a myriad of issues, including the ongoing engine compression row and the safety of race starts, as the new campaign draws ever closer.

Follow live updates from F1 pre-season testing with The Independent

Who's driving this morning?

McLaren - Lando Norris

Mercedes - Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull - Isack Hadjar (all day)

Ferrari - Charles Leclerc

Williams - Alex Albon

Racing Bulls - Arvid Lindblad

Aston Martin - Lance Stroll

Haas - Esteban Ocon

Audi - Nico Hulkenberg

Alpine - Pierre Gasly

Cadillac - Sergio Perez

Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:50

Ferrari F1 boss gives snappy response over Lewis Hamilton situation: ‘Stop this story!’

When asked further about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari race engineer situation, Vasseur interrupted the question and said: “Please stop with this story! If you go into the paddock of 22 cars, you have approximately six or seven new engineers each year and the same with the team principals.

“I’m probably the oldest [longest-serving] one with Toto [Wolff]. You are changing three or four team principals each year and it’s not the end of the team.

“The team today is something like 1,500 people. It’s not about one race engineer. The guy that you see on the pit wall is leading a team of people working on the car and it’s not a matter of individuals.

(Getty)
Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:40

VIDEO: Season 8 trailer of Drive to Survive released

Netflix reveal first trailer for Season 8 of F1 Drive to Survive
Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:30

Red Bull’s chief F1 designer leaves team – two weeks before 2026 season

Red Bull have suffered an early-season blow with the departure of chief F1 designer Craig Skinner from the team.

Skinner worked closely with Red Bull’s former design guru Adrian Newey, now team principal at Aston Martin, but the Milton Keynes outfit have now confirmed his exit after two decades.

Skinner joined Red Bull in 2006, around the same time as Newey, initially as a CFD (computational fluid dynamics) engineer before working his way up the ladder in various aerodynamic roles.

He became chief designer in 2022, after four years as chief of aerodynamics, and worked closely with Newey and technical director Pierre Wache on the ground-effect era of car in which Red Bull were a class above the field. In 2023, they won every race bar one.

Craig Skinner
Craig Skinner (Getty)
Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:16

Speed or safety? Final F1 2026 testing window set to be overshadowed

All 11 F1 teams will meet with the FIA on Wednesday, with several concerns in need of clarification just a fortnight out from the new 2026 season.

This year’s new engine and chassis regulations and the impact they have had on the 2026 cars, to mixed reviews, have created a number of issues for teams and drivers as the final pre-season test begins in Bahrain on Wednesday.

In addition to the engine compression row which has been circling for a number of months, a fresh safety concern regarding race starts has broken out, after a practice start at the end of last week’s test saw multiple cars struggle to move off the line in worrying scenes.

Full detail below:

Final F1 2026 testing session in Bahrain set to be overshadowed by safety concerns

Explained: In addition to the engine row, a new issue over race starts will be a key topic at an F1 Commission meeting on Wednesday, as well as ‘lift and coast’ procedures and the new ‘overtake’ mode
Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:10

What time is the test?

Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Times: Morning session: 7am-11pm; Afternoon session: Midday-4pm (GMT)

Venue: Bahrain International Circuit

Audi’s F1 car
Audi’s F1 car (Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:05

F1 2026 testing

We’ll have live coverage of this week’s test, running from Wednesday-Friday from 7am-4pm.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson18 February 2026 06:00

