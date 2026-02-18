F1 2026 testing live: Lando Norris first car to emerge on day one of final Bahrain test
Follow live F1 coverage from the Bahrain International Circuit at the final test before the 2026 season begins
The 2026 Formula 1 season is a fortnight away from starting in Australia and the teams and drivers will be making their final checks at this week’s final pre-season test in Bahrain.
With new engine and chassis regulations this season, the grid has already undertaken eight days of testing - five in a private format in Barcelona and three last week in Bahrain. This final three-day event is the final action before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 6-8 March.
Mercedes came out the strongest from Barcelona but Red Bull, in partnership with new engine partner Ford, were impressive last week in Sakhir, despite Max Verstappen describing this new generation of car as “anti-racing” and “like Formula E on steroids.” Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was also among the drivers unimpressed by aspects of the new machinery.
Further discussions will be taking place between all 11 teams and the FIA this week over a myriad of issues, including the ongoing engine compression row and the safety of race starts, as the new campaign draws ever closer.
Who's driving this morning?
McLaren - Lando Norris
Mercedes - Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull - Isack Hadjar (all day)
Ferrari - Charles Leclerc
Williams - Alex Albon
Racing Bulls - Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin - Lance Stroll
Haas - Esteban Ocon
Audi - Nico Hulkenberg
Alpine - Pierre Gasly
Cadillac - Sergio Perez
Ferrari F1 boss gives snappy response over Lewis Hamilton situation: ‘Stop this story!’
When asked further about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari race engineer situation, Vasseur interrupted the question and said: “Please stop with this story! If you go into the paddock of 22 cars, you have approximately six or seven new engineers each year and the same with the team principals.
“I’m probably the oldest [longest-serving] one with Toto [Wolff]. You are changing three or four team principals each year and it’s not the end of the team.
“The team today is something like 1,500 people. It’s not about one race engineer. The guy that you see on the pit wall is leading a team of people working on the car and it’s not a matter of individuals.
Red Bull’s chief F1 designer leaves team – two weeks before 2026 season
Red Bull have suffered an early-season blow with the departure of chief F1 designer Craig Skinner from the team.
Skinner worked closely with Red Bull’s former design guru Adrian Newey, now team principal at Aston Martin, but the Milton Keynes outfit have now confirmed his exit after two decades.
Skinner joined Red Bull in 2006, around the same time as Newey, initially as a CFD (computational fluid dynamics) engineer before working his way up the ladder in various aerodynamic roles.
He became chief designer in 2022, after four years as chief of aerodynamics, and worked closely with Newey and technical director Pierre Wache on the ground-effect era of car in which Red Bull were a class above the field. In 2023, they won every race bar one.
Speed or safety? Final F1 2026 testing window set to be overshadowed
All 11 F1 teams will meet with the FIA on Wednesday, with several concerns in need of clarification just a fortnight out from the new 2026 season.
This year’s new engine and chassis regulations and the impact they have had on the 2026 cars, to mixed reviews, have created a number of issues for teams and drivers as the final pre-season test begins in Bahrain on Wednesday.
In addition to the engine compression row which has been circling for a number of months, a fresh safety concern regarding race starts has broken out, after a practice start at the end of last week’s test saw multiple cars struggle to move off the line in worrying scenes.
Full detail below:
Final F1 2026 testing session in Bahrain set to be overshadowed by safety concerns
What time is the test?
Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Times: Morning session: 7am-11pm; Afternoon session: Midday-4pm (GMT)
Venue: Bahrain International Circuit
F1 2026 testing
We’ll have live coverage of this week’s test, running from Wednesday-Friday from 7am-4pm.
