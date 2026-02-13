Could Max Verstappen really quit F1? What we learned from second 2026 test in Bahrain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two tests down ahead of the new Formula One season, a single three-day window remains. And one thing is for certain: it’s not the usual case of uneventful on-track stints and dour media sessions from pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain.

Three weeks out from the season-opening race in Australia, there is plenty to digest. Not just the new rules and regulations – requirements which are overly complex according to Lewis Hamilton, entering his 20th season in F1 – but chit-chat about illegal engines and star driver unrest as well.

Max Verstappen’s comments on Thursday, despite Red Bull’s strong running so far, certainly threw a grenade into proceedings. The four-time world champion described the new cars as being “anti-racing,” elaborating on the energy management element by saying F1 was now “like Formula E on steroids.”

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, concurred with his arch-rival. Yet others, notably reigning champion Lando Norris, insisted the new cars were “fun to drive”, simply posing a different challenge to the best drivers in the world.

So, after three days of running in Bahrain, what have we learned?

Max Verstappen refuses to rule out quitting F1

It’s not been uncommon for the outspoken Dutchman to air his views in piercing terms on a myriad of issues. His initial views of the debut event in Las Vegas in 2023, F1’s new flagship race, spring to mind, describing the circuit as like “National League compared to Champions League.”

Yet his words this week will also sting the executives in F1’s hospitality unit. Beyond the specifics of his car, his long-term view will send alarm bells. “A winning car, for me, that doesn’t matter,” he said.

“It needs to be fun to drive as well. I think, at this stage of my career, also explore other things outside of Formula 1 [i.e. endurance racing at the Nurburgring] to have fun at. I know that we’re stuck with this regulation for quite a while. So, yeah, let’s see.”

Ominous early views from Verstappen. While he does have a contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028, his interest in endurance racing is growing and if these cars are not to his liking, it’s not unthinkable that he could call it a day after 12 consecutive seasons.

But here’s the catch: Red Bull actually look like the strongest team. Their straight-line speed has stunned their rivals, with Toto Wolff and George Russell both calling them the “benchmark” outfit, while their race runs were also impressive, with their new Ford-partnered power unit efficient in gathering energy and delivering it. At least, much more so than rivals.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen is not impressed with the new F1 cars ( Getty )

Red Bull have also not yet utilised the aero package they plan to use in Australia; that’ll be added to the car at next week’s final test. While Verstappen wants a fun car to drive, a competitive car feels more important for someone of his standing and drive, despite his words on Thursday.

As such, any threats to quit should be taken with a pinch of salt at this point. After all, it’s fun to win, right?

A Mercedes reality check

The Silver Arrows, who were the standouts at the Barcelona shakedown event, finished Friday with a one-two finish but were undoubtedly surprised by Red Bull’s performance level.

The added complication of Red Bull joining Ferrari, Honda and Audi in complaining to the FIA over the engine compression saga is also looming in the next few weeks, with further meetings expected next week.

A late regulation change could be curtains for Mercedes’s challenge, though that appears unlikely at this stage. They also had a power unit issue, which limited their running on Thursday and, as a result, they completed the second-least amount of laps across the three days, at 282.

Ferrari status report? We are checking…

Optimism is slowly bubbling in camp Scuderia.

While Lewis Hamilton also complained about the new cars – and rightly referred to his shambolic race engineer situation as “detrimental” to the start of his season – the Briton put in some solid times, both over one lap and race-trim, though he did spin on day one.

Promisingly, both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc appear in tune with the car and, to the excitement of the tifosi, a new floor, front wing and diffuser is expected to arrive for the final test next week. That could put them right up with Red Bull and Mercedes.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton in action at testing this week ( Getty )

Aston Martin are in trouble

It’s hard to make a decisive judgement on the front-of-the-pack during testing, but what often becomes clear is who is languishing at the back. Cadillac’s issues, as the slowest team throughout as well as a few mechanical problems, were expected. Aston Martin’s were not.

For the striking design implemented by Adrian Newey, it’s been a torrid testing period so far for the team decked in royal green. Just one day of running in Barcelona, a launch plagued by live-stream issues and, now, talk that they are “four seconds” off the pace.

That’s not a rumour, either. That’s a direct quote from driver Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence. They also completed the least amount of laps by some distance – just 206 over 24 hours of on-track activity.

Some serious work to do over the next fortnight.

open image in gallery Aston Martin have work to do ( Getty Images )

Williams bounce back

Having missed the shakedown in Barcelona, team principal James Vowles was keen to downplay the significance of the decision, saying he wanted to push the potential of the car’s capability.

It has been a strong rebound in Sakhir. Williams completed the joint-most amount of laps over three days – 422, alongside fellow Mercedes-engine user McLaren – and Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have look enthused by the machinery beneath them.

In fact, they look ahead of Aston in the pecking order right now. Whether they can make a leap in performance to challenge the big boys, ahead of race one, is another matter altogether.