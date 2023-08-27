F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole in Zandvoort
Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort
Max Verstappen delighted his home crowd by taking pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.
In an incident-packed wet-dry session, the unstoppable double world champion delivered a crushing lap to finish half-a-second clear of Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren.
George Russell will start from third place for Mercedes with the impressive Alex Albon fourth.
Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will line up from only 13th spot in Zandvoort.
Follow live race updates with The Independent
F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?
Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson
When the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021 – after a 36-year absence – organisers could frankly not have foreseen a future more favourable. A Dutch race reincarnated by-and-large due to a Dutch hero, timed exquisitely for his era of ultra-domination. To the extent that, now, anything other than a Max Verstappen triumph come Sunday would be as big a shock as Formula 1 has seen all season.
Verstappen-mania in the Netherlands has long been at fever pitch, with the ‘Orange Army’ previously travelling across Europe to support the man born in Belgium but with Holland in his heart. But now Zandvoort, on the coast of the North Sea, sees thousands make the journey from Amsterdam and beyond to revel and rave in this electro-music, orange-clad razzmatazz amid the sand dunes.
Verstappen, coasting to a third-straight F1 championship title this season with a 125-point lead with 10 races remaining, is on track to break more ground. Win on Sunday and he will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories from 10 years ago, also set while at Red Bull. On Friday, fresh from a four-week break, he set down an ominous marker by going fastest in first practice – and only marginally sniffed out of first spot in practice two by his friend Lando Norris, a session delayed by a bizarre double-crash involving Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo.
F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?
Dutchman will equal Sebastian Vettel’s Formula One record of nine consecutive wins with victory at Zandvoort
What is the starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Lando Norris
3) George Russell
4) Alex Albon
5) Fernando Alonso
6) Carlos Sainz
7) Sergio Perez
8) Oscar Piastri
9) Charles Leclerc
10) Logan Sargeant
11) Lance Stroll
12) Pierre Gasly
13) Lewis Hamilton
14) Yuki Tsunoda
15) Nico Hulkenberg
16) Zhou Guanyu
17) Esteban Ocon
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Valtteri Bottas
20) Liam Lawson
F1 Dutch Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent!
Max Verstappen starts on pole at his home race and alongside good friend Lando Norris in second. Behind them are George Russell and Alex Albon, with Lewis Hamilton all the way down in P13.
Stay right here for all the build-up from Zandvoort - lights out is at 2pm (BST)!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies