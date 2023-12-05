F1 ‘set to announce new street circuit in Madrid for 2026’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 are reportedly on the verge of announcing a new street circuit in Madrid as the host track for the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted Spain’s F1 race since 1991 and was previously an annual base for pre-season testing, which is now usually held in Bahrain.

However, according to Spanish outlet OK Diario, F1 chiefs are set to revamp the sport’s scene in Spain with a new street track around Madrid’s Ifema convention centre, next to Real Madrid’s training ground.

Barcelona has a contract until 2026 but the report states that F1 has registered trademarks for the name “Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix.”

This implies there could be two races in Spain, with Barcelona remaining the home of the Spanish Grand Prix, but The Independent understands this is unlikely and Madrid replacing Barcelona is the more coherent end-game.

The report adds that Madrid would have a 10-year contract from 2026, though how and why the final year of Barcelona’s deal with the sport would be wiped remains unclear.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed in March that Madrid officials were indeed working on bringing a race to the city.

“They are working to bring a race [to Madrid],” Domenicali said. “F1 is delighted to have so many contenders because it is becoming more and more popular all over the world.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991 (Getty Images)

“We know the passion in Spain – I have worked with Fernando [Alonso] and I know him well. It’s a pleasure to see how the interest keeps growing in Spain also for Carlos [Sainz]. We know the interest from Madrid, the same from Barcelona, and it’s great news for us.

“You can never say never in life, of course, but two races in Spain is very complicated.

“There is great interest [from Madrid], but it is also true that we are focused at the moment on Barcelona, which has a contract, and the relationship is strong.”

Spain has hosted two races in a single season in the sport’s recent history. Alongside Barcelona, a street circuit in Valencia hosted the now defunct European Grand Prix from 2008-2012.

The Circuito del Jarama, 20 miles north of Madrid, hosted the Spanish Grand Prix in 1981.