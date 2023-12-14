Christian Horner makes prediction for ‘a lot tighter’ 2024 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christian Horner believes Formula 1 will be “a lot tighter” in 2024 after a year of near-perfection from Red Bull.

The world champions won 21 out of 22 races this year, with only Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claiming a non-Red Bull win in Singapore in September.

World champion Max Verstappen won a record 19 races, while his team-mate Sergio Perez won twice as Red Bull swept contenders such as Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin by the wayside.

However, Horner is predicting a much sterner test in 2024 – adding that he doubts the 2023 domination will be “repeated in his lifetime.”

“With such strong opposition as well, such strong teams and stable regulations – I am sure next year is going to be a lot closer, a lot tighter and a different kind of challenge,” Horner said, at Red Bull’s homecoming celebration at their HQ in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

“This season, I doubt it will be repeated in my lifetime. It’s the satisfaction of the whole thing coming together, all the departments.

“They have worked so hard, so tirelessly across all these races around the world with the challenges that are thrown at you - the different types of circuit, the different conditions, different strategies and to see us having come through that and won 21 of 22 races.”

Christian Horner was speaking at a homecoming parade for Red Bull’s title success at their HQ in Milton Keynes (Getty Images)

Mercedes, Red Bull’s main rivals, finished second in the constructors’ championship but endured their first winless season since 2011 and their star driver, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, has not won a race for more than two years.

"They [Mercedes] are a great team,” Horner added. “They have had a really dominant period, they are obviously having a tougher time at the moment, but I’m sure they will be coming back fully motivated next year we have no doubt about that.

"I’m sure the rivalry intensity will be just as strong as ever."

The 2024 F1 season, featuring a record 24 races, starts on 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.