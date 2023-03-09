Christian Horner confirms Red Bull talks with McLaren

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull boss Christian Horner confirmed that McLaren have held talks over a potential engine deal from 2026.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently visited Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes, as he eyes an engine partnership for three years’ time when new F1 regulations come into force, with engines modified to produce net zero CO2 emissions.

Some were surprised that Red Bull, who will partner with Ford from 2026 to form Red Bull Ford Powertrains, opened their doors to Brown after his stinging criticism of Horner’s team in wake of last year’s cost-cap saga, when the world champions were fined and docked car development time for a breach.

Yet Horner insisted such talks are “only natural” as McLaren plot what avenue to go down next. The Woking-based team currently have their engines supplied by Mercedes.

“I thought he was coming for lunch,” joked Horner about Brown’s visit to Red Bull HQ.

“As a power-unit manufacturer for 2026, discussions are going to be held regarding potential power-unit supply.

“It’s only natural that we would talk to potential customers.”

New McLaren team principal Andrea Stella – who replaced Andreas Seidl in the off-season – also confirmed that talks have started, though did insist the team do have a “solid partnership” in place with Mercedes.

The Italian said: “It’s obvious that looking far forward, you want to understand what’s available. It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise.”

McLaren are also said to be in discussions with Honda, as the Japanese manufacturer considers returning to the sport from 2026. Honda currently support Red Bull, though did formally leave F1 at the end of 2021.

Red Bull Ford, Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine, Audi and Honda have all registered as power unit suppliers from 2026, leaving McLaren, Aston Martin, Haas and Williams as teams in need of striking a deal.