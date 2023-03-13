Red Bull chief gives verdict on Mercedes title chances

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko believes the World Championship is already out of reach for Mercedes after an opening race to forget in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh respectively but their W14 cars struggled for pace and were nearly a second-a-lap slower than Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in the grand prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said over the course of last weekend that the Silver Arrows will have to change their approach already, with their unique ‘zero-pod’ philosophy failing to produce results last year and the early signs not promising this year either.

Marko, who works alongside Christian Horner and chief designer Adrian Newey at Red Bull, dismissed his rival’s prospects in 2023 - adding that in an era of cost cap they cannot just “design two or three different cars.”

“The world championship title is out of reach for Mercedes,” Marko, 79, told French radio station RTL.

“Mercedes does not have one problem with the concept this year, but several. They have not been able to find a solution in the winter.

“It will be difficult: you can’t just design two or three different cars. It will be tricky with the budget cap. A new car doesn’t just work either, because you have to be competitive from the start. They lack the test days and race experience.”

Verstappen led home a comfortable one-two finish for the world champions in Bahrain, with Sergio Perez coming home second.

Red Bull special advisor Helmut Marko believes the World Championship is already out of reach for Mercedes (Getty Images)

Many are expecting Red Bull - who won both championships at a canter last year - to dominate once again in 2023 but Marko was keen to point out that this year’s cars have only been driven at the Bahrain International Circuit so far.

“People say we are already completely euphoric and see ourselves as champions, but Bahrain is a separate circuit,” Marko added. “The race was good, but it doesn’t mean it will be like that in the next races.

“[Ferrari] still have a problem with tyre wear. On a lap they are there and no doubt they will take pole position at times, but that is also not something where we are making much progress.”

The second race of the 2023 season - the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - takes place this weekend, 17-19 March.

