Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to invest in F1 team

Wrexham owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are part of an investor group that has bought a 24 per cent in F1 team Alpine.

Renault, the Formula One team’s parent company, confirmed that Reynolds and McElhenney had joined RedBird Capital Partners, the US investment firm who own Italian football club AC Milan and also have stakes in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, in the deal.

The 24 per cent equity purchase of £171m values Alpine at around £706m and the team said they will hope to compete for the F1 championship following the increased investment.

Alpine, who are based in Britain and were born after Renault rebranded its F1 outfit two years ago, finished fourth in the constructors championship behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes last season.

Reynolds and McElhenney made their first steps into sports ownership when they announced a shock takeover of non-league side Wrexham in 2020.

Under their ownership and alongside the popular documentary show Welcome to Wrexham, the Welsh side returned to the Football League with promotion last season following a memorable campaign.

Hollywood actor and Creed star Michael B Jordan, who has a minority stake in Premier League team Bournemouth, and US-based Otro Capital are also among the new group of investors in Alpine, the team confirmed.

Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi said: "This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels."