F1 Saudi Arabia GP 2024 LIVE: Race updates, schedule and times as Ollie Bearman makes Ferrari debut
Follow all the latest updates from the race in Jeddah as Ollie Bearman deputises for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari
Teenager Ollie Bearman celebrated becoming the youngest British driver in Formula One history by qualifying 11th in his Ferrari for Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Bearman, 18 years and 10 months to the day, was thrown into the deepest of ends as a last-minute stand-in for Carlos Sainz, who was hospitalised with appendicitis.
But the Essex teenager, with just one hour of practice under his belt, and having never driven an F1 machine at night, came within 0.036 seconds of toppling Lewis Hamilton and progressing to Q3.
Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s continued off-track woes to one side by taking pole position, with Charles Leclerc second, three-tenths back, and Sergio Perez third. Fernando Alonso took fourth, with George Russell and Hamilton seventh and eighth respectively for Mercedes. Hamilton was nearly one second slower than Verstappen.
Max Verstappen threatens to quit Red Bull with Helmut Marko at risk of suspension
Max Verstappen has sensationally threatened to quit Red Bull if Helmut Marko – who is at risk of suspension – is forced out of the team.
In another twist to the saga engulfing F1’s most dominant team, long-term motorsport adviser Marko could be suspended, according to reports.
Red Bull are undertaking a new investigation surrounding the various media leaks in the last month or so, including the leak of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Christian Horner and his female colleague, some of a sexually suggestive nature.
The BBC goes further, saying that Red Bull do indeed intend to suspend the 80-year-old, who is a close ally of Max and his father Jos.
And three-time world champion Verstappen, mere minutes after taking pole in Saudi Arabia, insisted his future at the team could depend on Marko’s position.
What is the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Sergio Perez
4. Fernando Alonso
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Lando Norris
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Lance Stroll
11. Ollie Bearman
12. Alex Albon
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Daniel Ricciardo
15. Nico Hulkenberg
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Pierre Gasly
19. Logan Sargeant
20. Zhou Guanyu
‘We’re here to stay’: F1 presenter Laura Winter sends defiant message to women in light of Horner scandal
F1 TV presenter Laura Winter produced a moving piece to camera in Saudi Arabia on International Women’s Day – admitting it has not been easy being a woman working in the sport in light of recent events.
The female Red Bull employee who accused team principal Christian Horner of “inappropriate behaviour” was suspended yesterday, on the eve of International Women’s Day on Friday.
The complainant still has the right to appeal the outcome of Red Bull’s internal investigation, which cleared Horner of any wrongdoing.
But after what has been a difficult month, with the role of women in Formula 1 brought back into the limelight, Winter sent a defiant message to those working in the sport and female fans, insisting: “We are here to stay and we are right where we belong.”
Could Max Verstappen really join Mercedes in 2025? Here’s what we know
In the never-ending topsy-turvy circus of Formula One, it’s wise to expect the unexpected.
Yet these latest shenanigans regarding Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and Red Bull – and the potential fallout and consequences of internal politics within the team – would be monumentally seismic for the sport.
The controversy surrounding Horner doesn’t seem to have concluded just yet. The latest is that Horner met with Verstappen’s manager in Dubai on Monday, to de-escalate tensions within the team after Verstappen’s father Jos implied that Horner’s position as team principal was untenable.
But where are we heading in this matter? What could the potential fallout be? And could Red Bull be in danger of losing their star driver to their biggest rivals?
The Independent gives the low-down on all matters Verstappen, Red Bull and Horner:
Driver Standings after one race
1. Max Verstappen - 26 points
2. Sergio Perez - 18 points
3. Carlos Sainz - 15 points
4. Charles Leclerc - 12 points
5. George Russell - 10 points
6. Lando Norris - 8 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 6 points
8. Oscar Piastri - 4 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 2 points
10. Lance Stroll - 1 point
11. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
12. Kevin Magnussen - 0 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
14. Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
18. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
19. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
COMMENT: On International Women’s Day, Red Bull’s suspension of Christian Horner’s accuser is truly shocking
Another day in Formula 1’s never-ending soap opera – and another day further away from a conclusion to a story which threatens to rip Red Bull, and the sport, apart.
To recap the latest developments, early on Thursday it emerged that the female colleague, who raised allegations of “inappropriate, coercive behaviour” against Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner which were cleared by an internal probe, had been suspended on full pay by Red Bull Racing.
While we don’t yet know the grounds for her suspension and whether it could be lifted, the optics of this situation, now, are beyond unpalatable. It is shocking that Formula 1 – a sport that has prided itself on making such strides on inclusivity and diversity in recent years – has allowed the matter to stretch to this point. The message it sends, on the eve of the all-female racing series F1 Academy starting its second season on International Women’s Day, is truly terrible.
Full piece below:
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race:
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Saturday 9 March
- Race: 5pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of the race starts at 3:30pm.
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 8:30pm (GMT) on Friday; the race highlights are at 9:30pm (GMT) on Saturday.
Ollie Bearman’s dad in interview!
Heartwarming stuff!
