F1 Canadian GP LIVE: Practice schedule and start time as Lewis Hamilton eyes strong start
Follow live F1 updates from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the drivers get to grips with the Montreal street track
F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.
Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.
Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.
Follow live updates of the Canadian GP with The Independent
Lando Norris on prospect of Max Verstappen being banned:
“I don’t think anything really changes,” Norris said. “You don’t know what he’s going to do. So at this point, I’m trying to think of what to do differently. It’s the same as normal.
“I think he’s still going to fight. He’s further behind in the points.
“If anything, he’s still going to fight more.”
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 362 points
2. Ferrari - 165 points
3. Mercedes - 159 points
4. Red Bull - 144 points
5. Williams - 54 points
6. Racing Bulls - 28 points
7. Haas - 26 points
8. Sauber - 16 points
9. Aston Martin - 16 points
10. Alpine - 11 points
PREVIEW: Max Verstappen is on his final warning in Canada – but it won’t change a thing
As F1 makes its second trip across the Atlantic in the space of five weeks, Max Verstappen is the centre of attention once again. Before Miami in May, it was due to heartwarming reasons, as he became a father for the first time a few days earlier. Yet this weekend, ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver knows he is on his final warning on-track.
The three penalty points accumulated at the last meet in Spain – punishment for a deliberate ram into George Russell – means the enigmatic Dutchman is just one point away from a race suspension. A suspension which, surely, would put his faint 2025 title hopes in the dust.
As such, Verstappen must keep his nose clean this weekend, and in Austria in a fortnight’s time, before two of his 11 points are wiped from his licence. Twelve across a year trigger a ban; it is a fair system, designed to curtail erratic, dangerous manoeuvres such as the one seen in Barcelona.
Read full preview below:
Max Verstappen is on his final warning in Canada – but it won’t change a thing
Lewis Hamilton issues defiant message to F1 media: ‘Stop making up stuff’
“To everyone that’s writing stories of me considering not racing, I literally only just started, my first year here with Ferrari and I’m here for several years,” he said, ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
“I’m here for the long haul. So, there is no question about where my head is at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team.
“There’s zero doubts. So, please stop making up stuff.”
Here are the driver standings heading into Canada!
A 10-point lead for Oscar Piastri at the top...
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 186 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 137 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 111 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 94 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 48 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 42 points
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 20 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 16 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 14 points
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 11 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 2 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 0 points
20. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
Start times in Canada this weekend:
All times BST
Friday 13 June
- Free practice 1: 6:30pm
- Free practice 2: 10pm
Saturday 14 June
- Free practice 3: 5:30pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 15 June
- Race: 7pm
F1 Canadian GP!
F1 next heads to a fan-favourite venue in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and round 10 of the 2025 season.
Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead with victory in Barcelona last time out, finishing ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The gap at the top of the standings is 10 points.
Yet the Spanish GP ended in controversy with Max Verstappen’s clash with George Russell and his subsequent 10-second time penalty. The Dutchman is now just one penalty point away from a race ban, and will have to keep it clean for the next two races.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a major improvement after a difficult race in Spain, though his teammate Charles Leclerc did finish on the podium for the second consecutive race.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments