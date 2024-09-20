✕ Close George Russell welcomes Kimi Antonelli to Mercedes F1 team for 2025

F1 heads to the original ‘night race’ as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2024 season.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, with the McLaren star producing one of the drives of the year to beat Charles Leclerc, with George Russell taking third after a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris, despite starting 15th, finished a spot ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the world championship to 59 points with seven races - and three sprint races - remaining.

It was, however, a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth after starting from the pit-lane. Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.

