F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Practice schedule, start time and updates in Marina Bay
F1 live updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit as all 20 drivers take to the track for the first time
F1 heads to the original ‘night race’ as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2024 season.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, with the McLaren star producing one of the drives of the year to beat Charles Leclerc, with George Russell taking third after a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.
Lando Norris, despite starting 15th, finished a spot ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the world championship to 59 points with seven races - and three sprint races - remaining.
It was, however, a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth after starting from the pit-lane. Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.
Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 underway!
Cars out on track in Marina Bay! It’s humid but overcast at the moment in south-east Asia!
Zhou: “Potentially change helmet for the next run, it’s too dark. Visor.”
Most cars straight out on track, but not Oscar Piastri - whose car is nowhere near close to being ready!
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 coming right up!
We’re about to get underway with this tight, twisty and grippy street circuit in the city-state!
The first chance for the drivers to get up to speed with what is a unique challenge in Singapore!
Max Verstappen on Daniel Ricciardo’s future:
Daniel Ricciardo admits F1 future is ‘up in the air’ ahead of Singapore GP
Daniel Ricciardo admits his future in Formula One is shrouded in uncertainty ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.
Speculation is rife that a decision on RB’s 2025 drivers is expected in the next few weeks – due to a clause in Liam Lawson’s contract – and Ricciardo did not dismiss the rumours out of hand.
“I know how it is and how it works, and I knew there was always going to be some dates and deadlines this year, whether it was the summer break or now post-Singapore, so post-Singapore is the next one,” he told Sky Sports F1.
“Honestly, it’s still, so many things are up in the air. Let’s see how the weekend goes. Obviously, I’m going to give it all I can, as I have. There’s always something to fight for. We’ll see what happens. Try to get the thing on the podium, that’s my plan.”
F1 announce late change to Singapore Grand Prix track
The FIA have added a fourth DRS zone to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in an attempt to aid overtaking at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.
The race in the city-state sees limited overtaking opportunities, with its tight, street circuit layout often resulting in ‘trains’ of cars throughout the race.
Full story below:
The 19-turn Marina Bay Street Circuit is notoriously difficult to overtake on so the FIA have made an alteration
Constructors’ Championship heading into Singapore:
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton calls out FIA boss for ‘racial element’ over comments on swearing and rappers
Lewis Hamilton has called out FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for a comment referring to rappers when discussing the broadcast of swearing in Formula One races – saying they had a “racial element” to them.
Ben Sulayem, head of F1’s governing body, says he has asked Formula 1 to limit the amount of swearing – usually from drivers over team radio – on TV coverage of races. Swear words are currently bleeped out before being broadcast.
The 62-year-old Emirati executive said: “We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music. We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”
Full story below:
Lewis Hamilton calls out FIA boss for ‘racial element’ over comments on ‘rappers’
Hamilton was unimpressed with Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s comparison to rap music when discussing drivers swearing over the team radio during F1 races
Driver Standings heading into Singapore:
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points (-59)
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
What are the timings for the Singapore Grand Prix?
All times BST
Friday 20 September
- Free practice 1: 10:30am
- Free practice 2: 2pm
Saturday 21 September
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 22 September
- Race: 1pm
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Practice!
