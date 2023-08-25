F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and lap times in Zandvoort
Latest updates as Formula 1 returns following the summer break at Max Verstappen’s home race in Zandvoort
Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at the end of August.
Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021. The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult weekend in Belgium and at Zandvoort will be looking to claim a first race win since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Mercedes star is one point behind third-placed Fernando Alonso in the championship.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot at Spa-Francorchamps which moved him up to fifth in the standings, level on points with Mercedes’ George Russell, while McLaren’s Lando Norris will be targeting a third podium in four races.
F1 2023 mid-season awards: Best driver, worst race and biggest surprise
It’s a case of 12 down, 10 to go for Formula 1 in 2023.
Max Verstappen is cruising to a third-straight world championship for a Red Bull team who look invincible – and could yet go the whole season invincible.
Yet there have been other notable performances too, with Aston Martin and more recently McLaren impressing, while behemoths like Ferrari and Mercedes are left wondering how they’ve been left so far behind Red Bull yet again.
The Independent takes a look at the highlights and lowlights from the first five months of the 2023 season.
As we head into the summer break, Formula 1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson hands out his halfway prizes after Max Verstappen’s surge to a third-straight world title continued with victory at Sunday’s Belgian GP
Dutch GP schedule:
(All times BST)
Friday 25 August
- Free practice 1: 11:30am
- Free practice 2: 3pm
Saturday 26 August
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 27 August
- Race: 2pm
Charles Leclerc gives gloomy prediction on how quick Ferrari will catch Red Bull
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc believes “it will be very difficult” for the chasing pack to catch Red Bull before 2026.
Red Bull have won all 12 races so far this season, with Max Verstappen claiming 10 victories and Sergio Perez two.
Leclerc, who has not won a race since last July in Austria, is an astonishing 215 points behind runaway F1 championship leader Verstappen in the standings – and was pessimistic when asked how long it would take for Ferrari and the rest to match Red Bull.
“They [Red Bull] have a really big margin,” he said on Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
Full quotes below:
Charles Leclerc gives gloomy prediction on how quick Ferrari will catch Red Bull
Red Bull have won every race this season and Leclerc believes their domination could last a lot longer yet
What are the Driver Standings heading into this weekend?
1) Max Verstappen - 314 points
2) Sergio Perez - 189 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 149 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 148 points
5) Charles Leclerc - 99 points
6) George Russell - 99 points
7) Carlos Sainz - 92 points
8) Lando Norris - 69 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 35 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
12) Pierre Gasly - 22 points
13) Alex Albon - 11 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Lewis Hamilton gives blunt response to Felipe Massa’s legal action over 2008 F1 title
Lewis Hamilton insists he is “not focusing on what happened 15 years ago” when questioned on Thursday about Felipe Massa’s legal action over the 2008 Formula 1 title.
Massa is seeking substantial damages following the 2008 Crashgate scandal and a subsequent alleged “conspiracy” after comments earlier this year by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.
Hamilton, now a seven-time world champion, won his first F1 title in 2008 on the final lap of a dramatic final race in Brazil, with Massa missing out by a single point.
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton gives blunt response to Felipe Massa’s legal action over 2008 title
Massa started legal proceedings last week, eyeing substantial damages following the 2008 ‘Crashgate’ scandal
F1 Dutch Grand Prix practice LIVE
Good morning - Formula 1 is back!
After four weeks off for the summer break, F1 returns at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend!
The Orange Army will be out in full force to support Max Verstappen as he targets a record-equalling ninth consecutive grand prix victory!
Today it’s practice, with FP1 starting at 11:30am (BST) and second practice at 3pm.
