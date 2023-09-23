Jump to content

F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times at Suzuka

Follow live updates from qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field target pole position at Suzuka Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 23 September 2023 05:38
Comments
Carlos Sainz Jr. ends Verstappen and Red Bull's historic F1 win streak

Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after his incredible 10-race win streak ended in Singapore following Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory.

The Ferrari driver held off Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages to claim his 2nd Formula 1 victory - and the first non-Red Bull win since Russell’s triumph for Mercedes in Brazil last November.

Norris earned the ninth podium of his career after coming home second while Russell will be eager to get back in the cockpit after a last-lap crash saw him lose a spot on the podium, taken by Hamilton. Verstappen finished fifth, with Charles Leclerc fourth.

Last year at Suzuka - a dramatic race that took place in heavy rain and saw a close call with Pierre Gasly and a recovery vehicle - saw Verstappen’s win clinch his second world title. However, the Dutchman cannot win the 2023 world championship this weekend.

Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

NOTE: Max Verstappen cannot win the world championship this weekend.

Kieran Jackson23 September 2023 05:38
A sudden drop off or just a blip? Max Verstappen provides the answer

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

What made last Sunday’s pulsating Singapore Grand Prix so captivating was a genuine battle at the front: a battle for first, from lights out to the chequered flag. But it was only made possible by a clanger of a weekend from runaway constructors leaders Red Bull, whose perfect win-streak in 2023 came to an abrupt end amid the tight twists and turns of the city-state. Yet briskly onto Japan, a more conventional racetrack, would the status quo be restored?

It certainly seems so. Judging by initial signs from Friday practice at Suzuka – a driver-favourite on the calendar due to its heart-shredding high-speed corners – it would be a major shock if Max Verstappen did not claim his 11th win in 12 races come Sunday. The flying Dutchman, closing in on the home-straight in his irrepressible march to a hat-trick of world titles, was fastest in both free practice sessions. And by some distance too.

Six-tenths of a second in FP1, narrowed down to three-tenths by FP2. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris, in consistency unexpected from practice, were the next-best in both sessions.

A drop off or just a blip? Max Verstappen provides the answer in Japan practice

After his win streak grounded to a halt in Singapore, Verstappen was back on top form in practice at Suzuka

Kieran Jackson23 September 2023 05:35
F1 qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend!

We had a thriller in Singapore last week, with Carlos Sainz claiming his second win in Formula 1 ahead of Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third, ending Max Verstappen’s win streak.

Could we see the drama continue this weekend at Suzuka?

Today is qualifying, which starts at 7am (BST) this morning!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 September 2023 05:31

