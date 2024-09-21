F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Practice schedule and qualifying start time as Lando Norris eyes pole
F1 live updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Norris looks to lay down the final marker in third practice
F1 heads to the original ‘night race’ as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2024 season.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, with the McLaren star producing one of the drives of the year to beat Charles Leclerc, with George Russell taking third after a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.
Lando Norris, despite starting 15th, finished a spot ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the world championship to 59 points with seven races - and three sprint races - remaining.
It was, however, a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth after starting from the pit-lane. Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.
Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Lando Norris quickest in FP2!
A pretty good day then for Lando Norris - 2nd in FP1, 1st in FP2!
His main competitor looks to be Charles Leclerc, who in this session was just 0.058 secs off the McLaren in P2!
Carlos Sainz, like FP1, is third-fastest - with Yuki Tsunoda an impressive fourth for RB. Daniel Ricciardo is sixth!
5-10: Piastri, Ricciardo, Russell, Perez, Albon, Hulkenberg
Lewis Hamilton P11; Max Verstappen P15. Quite a mixed up order then!
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 underway!
We’re underway with the third and final practice session - though no cars out there for the time being!
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints
When handed a second chance in Formula One last summer, Daniel Ricciardo had his aspirations set higher than a paltry seat at Red Bull’s sister team. As he told The Independent, the effervescent Australian made no secret of his desire to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with 2025 a realistic target. Yet what matters in this sport – beyond a joyous expression and personality – is two-fold: the stopwatch and the standings.
Ricciardo, try as he might, has not been up to scratch on both. A crying shame, for his fans and fans of the sport. Heading into round 18 of the 2024 season in Singapore this weekend, the 35-year-old is 14th in the championship standings but, more significantly, languishes 10 points behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
And so we arrive to now, with Ricciardo’s F1 future on the verge of disintegration once again.
Full piece below:
Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints
Ricciardo had his sights set on Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull but he simply has not been up to scratch at RB
Driver Standings heading into Singapore:
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points (-59)
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
What are the timings for the Singapore Grand Prix?
All times BST
Saturday 21 September
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 22 September
- Race: 1pm
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP3!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix!
It’s Saturday and a crucial qualifying session later on, but first we have the third and final practice session at Marina Bay!
Who will set the final benchmark?!
Constructors’ Championship heading into Singapore:
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
ICYMI: Max Verstappen receives bizarre penalty after swearing at F1 press conference
Max Verstappen has been told to “accomplish some work of public interest” in an odd ruling by the stewards after swearing during Thursday’s FIA press conference in Singapore.
The Red Bull driver, who leads this year’s world championship by 59 points to Lando Norris, has not won in seven races and struggled last week in Azerbaijan.
When asked about his car in Baku, Verstappen replied that he knew “the car was f*****” and was warned about his language by the moderator.
After being called to see the stewards on Friday, with a meeting lasting around 15 minutes, the decision reached by the stewards was an “obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.”
Full story below:
Max Verstappen receives bizarre penalty after swearing at F1 press conference
The Red Bull driver was speaking about his car in the last race in Azerbaijan when he used a swear word
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 RESULTS IN FULL
ICYMI: McLaren told to modify ‘mini-DRS’ rear-wing after Red Bull appeal
McLaren told to modify ‘mini-DRS’ rear-wing after Red Bull appeal
F1’s governing body has told McLaren to modify its “mini-DRS” rear-wing after an appeal from Red Bull.
Full story below:
McLaren told to modify ‘mini-DRS’ rear-wing after Red Bull appeal
Footage from McLaren’s onboard camera raised questions about their rear-wing flexibility
