Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726911242

F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Practice schedule and qualifying start time as Lando Norris eyes pole

F1 live updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Norris looks to lay down the final marker in third practice

Kieran Jackson
Saturday 21 September 2024 10:34
Comments
Close
George Russell welcomes Kimi Antonelli to Mercedes F1 team for 2025

F1 heads to the original ‘night race’ as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2024 season.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri won an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, with the McLaren star producing one of the drives of the year to beat Charles Leclerc, with George Russell taking third after a late crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris, despite starting 15th, finished a spot ahead of Max Verstappen in fourth to cut the Dutchman’s lead in the world championship to 59 points with seven races - and three sprint races - remaining.

It was, however, a difficult weekend for Lewis Hamilton, who finished ninth after starting from the pit-lane. Last year in Singapore, Sainz claimed a famous victory for Ferrari in what was the only 2023 race not won by a Red Bull car.

Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix

Recommended
1726841085

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Lando Norris quickest in FP2!

A pretty good day then for Lando Norris - 2nd in FP1, 1st in FP2!

His main competitor looks to be Charles Leclerc, who in this session was just 0.058 secs off the McLaren in P2!

Carlos Sainz, like FP1, is third-fastest - with Yuki Tsunoda an impressive fourth for RB. Daniel Ricciardo is sixth!

5-10: Piastri, Ricciardo, Russell, Perez, Albon, Hulkenberg

Lewis Hamilton P11; Max Verstappen P15. Quite a mixed up order then!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson20 September 2024 15:04
1726911125

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP3 underway!

We’re underway with the third and final practice session - though no cars out there for the time being!

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 10:32
1726910820

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints

When handed a second chance in Formula One last summer, Daniel Ricciardo had his aspirations set higher than a paltry seat at Red Bull’s sister team. As he told The Independent, the effervescent Australian made no secret of his desire to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with 2025 a realistic target. Yet what matters in this sport – beyond a joyous expression and personality – is two-fold: the stopwatch and the standings.

Ricciardo, try as he might, has not been up to scratch on both. A crying shame, for his fans and fans of the sport. Heading into round 18 of the 2024 season in Singapore this weekend, the 35-year-old is 14th in the championship standings but, more significantly, languishes 10 points behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

And so we arrive to now, with Ricciardo’s F1 future on the verge of disintegration once again.

Full piece below:

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career looks doomed again – and he can have no complaints

Ricciardo had his sights set on Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull but he simply has not been up to scratch at RB

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 10:27
1726910400

Driver Standings heading into Singapore:

1. Max Verstappen - 313 points

2. Lando Norris - 254 points (-59)

3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points

7. Sergio Perez - 143 points

8. George Russell - 128 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points

10. Lance Stroll - 24 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points

20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 10:20
1726910198

What are the timings for the Singapore Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 21 September

  • Free practice 3: 10:30am
  • Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 22 September

  • Race: 1pm
Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 10:16
1726910119

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP3!

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix!

It’s Saturday and a crucial qualifying session later on, but first we have the third and final practice session at Marina Bay!

Who will set the final benchmark?!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson21 September 2024 10:15
1726846280

Constructors’ Championship heading into Singapore:

1. McLaren - 476 points

2. Red Bull - 456 points

3. Ferrari - 425 points

4. Mercedes - 309 points

5. Aston Martin - 82 points

6. RB - 34 points

7. Haas - 29 points

8. Williams - 16 points

9. Alpine - 13 points

Kieran Jackson20 September 2024 16:31
1726844540

ICYMI: Max Verstappen receives bizarre penalty after swearing at F1 press conference

Max Verstappen has been told to “accomplish some work of public interest” in an odd ruling by the stewards after swearing during Thursday’s FIA press conference in Singapore.

The Red Bull driver, who leads this year’s world championship by 59 points to Lando Norris, has not won in seven races and struggled last week in Azerbaijan.

When asked about his car in Baku, Verstappen replied that he knew “the car was f*****” and was warned about his language by the moderator.

After being called to see the stewards on Friday, with a meeting lasting around 15 minutes, the decision reached by the stewards was an “obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.”

Full story below:

Max Verstappen receives bizarre penalty after swearing at F1 press conference

The Red Bull driver was speaking about his car in the last race in Azerbaijan when he used a swear word

Kieran Jackson20 September 2024 16:02
1726842740

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: FP2 RESULTS IN FULL

Kieran Jackson20 September 2024 15:32
1726842320

ICYMI: McLaren told to modify ‘mini-DRS’ rear-wing after Red Bull appeal

McLaren told to modify ‘mini-DRS’ rear-wing after Red Bull appeal

F1’s governing body has told McLaren to modify its “mini-DRS” rear-wing after an appeal from Red Bull.

Full story below:

McLaren told to modify ‘mini-DRS’ rear-wing after Red Bull appeal

Footage from McLaren’s onboard camera raised questions about their rear-wing flexibility

Kieran Jackson20 September 2024 15:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in