Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th F1 win in a row as the paddock rolls around to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
Verstappen, picking up where he left off before the summer break, won his home race in the Netherlands last week to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive grand prix triumphs. The Dutchman, who now has a mammoth 138-point lead in the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez, is the overwhelming favourite in Italy having also won in Monza last year.
Mercedes endured a difficult weekend last time out in Zandvoort but will be buoyed by the news that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025 season.
As for Ferrari, they head into their home race short of form having not won a race since Austria last year but will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home tifosi crowd. Fernando Alonso, too, will be looking to back up his podium in Zandvoort with another top-three showing at Monza.
Lewis Hamilton shoots to the top of the standings
Terrific lap from Lewis Hamilton - a 1:21:453 - puts him top of the pile, two-tenths quicker than Max Verstappen.
His team-mate George Russell goes P3, with Fernando Alonso fourth - three-tenths down on Hamilton
5-10: Magnussen, Albon, Perez, Stroll, Piastri, Sainz
Just over 10 minutes left...
Lando Norris almost hits Zhou Guanyu
“Why are people so stupid, why can’t people look in their mirrors?!” says Lando Norris, with an Alfa Romeo going slowly on the racing line.
Zhou Guanyu, the guilty party, receives a black-and-white flag (final warning) for impeding.
Alex Albon, meanwhile, has gone second-fastest... on medium tyres!
Nico Rosberg gives his thoughts on Hamilton and Russell re-signing
Max Verstappen fastest halfway through FP3
Max Verstappen still fastest with his 1:21:687 time now five-tenths quicker than Sergio Perez in second.
Lewis Hamilton is fourth but it’s the Haas of Kevin Magnussen currently in P3.
5-10: Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc
Charles Leclerc’s car, meanwhile, bottoming a fair bit in sector three, particularly approaching the final Parabolica corner. One to keep an eye on.
Lewis Hamilton has a moment at turn 1
Lewis Hamilton comes into turn 1 way too hot and is forced to cut the chicane!
His Mercedes is currently seventh-fastest after what is his first soft tyre flying laps of the weekend. Max Verstappen is quickest early on, with Sergio Perez 0.354 secs down in second.
Lando Norris is third, six-tenths off Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz in fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth.
6-10: Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Magnussen
Just over 45 minutes to go...
FP3 underway!
It’s another beautiful day in Monza as the third and final practice gets underway!
A final hour for the drivers to be in tune with their car before the serious business of qualifying this afternoon.
Red Bull and Ferrari were the quickest in practice on Friday, can Mercedes respond this morning?
What is the alternative tyre allocation being used in qualifying?
Like in Hungary, an alternative tyre allocation will be used in qualifying on Saturday, meaning the following compulsory use of tyres:
Q1 - Hard compound
Q2 - Medium compound
Q3 - Soft compound
Lewis Hamilton shows vital statement of intent with Max Verstappen dig
Comment by Kieran Jackson
It lingered on, but the deal had been all but sealed for months. Lewis Hamilton was always extending his stay at Mercedes – where he has claimed six of his seven world titles – and George Russell has joined him in parallel. Particulars of salary and contract length, with Hamilton reportedly receiving a £10m increase to £50m a year, show the gargantuan regard in which he is still held. No barren year or two is going to change that.
But Hamilton’s contract announcement came with a message. A series of them, in fact. A press release hammered home the same beat. “We have never been hungrier to win”; “we continue to chase our dreams”; “unfinished business.” Words with substance behind them not just for the fans, but for the Mercedes engineers and mechanics at Brackley and Brixworth.
Frankly, it may as well have read: “Give me the car to win – and I’ll make it happen.”
But it was a sharp prod in the direction of Max Verstappen, his 2021 nemesis and current runaway leader, which really rippled the currents ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 10th win on the spin.
Full piece below:
‘My team-mates have been stronger’: Hamilton dig at Max shows statement of intent
Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell have penned new deals until the end of the 2025 season – and the seven-time world champion immediately set his stall out with a gentle prod at his 2021 rival
What is the race schedule in Monza?
(All times BST)
Saturday 2 September
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 3 September
- Race: 2pm
How does Max Verstappen’s win-streak compare to fellow record-holder Sebastian Vettel’s?
Feature by Kieran Jackson
It’s nine on the spin for Max. Even two separate downpours of blustery rain across the sand dunes of Zandvoort – and a late red flag – could not send the flying Dutchman off route. Victory at the Dutch Grand Prix saw Verstappen leave where he left off before the summer break: the faultless displays of driving just keep on coming.
It was a victory which put him level with Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine Formula 1 wins in a row. Alberto Ascari achieved the same in 1952-1953, though is technically written out of the record books after not entering the Indianapolis 500, which was part of the drivers’ championship back then.
Verstappen will be eyeing a record-breaking 10th win this weekend at Monza. Vettel, now retired but as ever a man with a wise foresight, saw it coming a few months back.
Read more below:
How does Verstappen’s win-streak compare to fellow record-holder Vettel’s?
Verstappen’s victory at the Dutch Grand Prix took him to nine in a row, a feat shared with Vettel who also set his tally with Red Bull
