Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from the front of the pack for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix despite Max Verstappen taking a hugely impressive pole position at a rain-hit Spa-Francorchamps.

Verstappen reigned supreme throughout qualifying but the Dutchman’s 10-place grid penalty for an engine change means he will line up from only 11th on the grid.

His demotion elevates Leclerc to the sharp end with Sergio Perez second, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Lando Norris will start fourth in his McLaren.

Verstappen has been bumped down the order for taking on his fifth internal combustion engine of the season here, one more than the four he is allowed.

