F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates and times from practice
Live updates from FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take to the track in a revamped Mercedes
The Formula 1 roadshow reaches Barcelona after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen survived a mid-race downpour to win the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso last weekend.
The Dutchman now leads Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship by 39 points after the Mexican had a disastrous, point-less weekend.
Fernando Alonso came second in Monaco and will be eyeing a 33rd F1 victory - and his first for 10 years - at his home race as the paddock takes to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be eyeing an improved weekend too in their revamped cars after Hamilton admitted the changes ‘were not the step forward’ they’d been hoping for in Monaco.
Follow all the action from Barcelona as the teams go through their practice runs:
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 249 points
2) Aston Martin - 120 points
3) Mercedes - 119 points
4) Ferrari - 90 points
5) Alpine - 35 points
6) McLaren - 17 points
7) Haas - 8 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 2 points
10) Williams - 1 point
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 144 points
2) Sergio Perez - 105 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 93 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 69 points
5) George Russell - 50 points
6) Carlos Sainz - 48 points
7) Charles Leclerc - 42 points
8) Lance Stroll - 27 points
9) Esteban Ocon - 21 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 14 points
11) Lando Norris - 12 points
12) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 5 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points
17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Barcelona will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race - which is also on their Main Event channel - on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:40pm (BST) on Saturday evening and the race early on Sunday night at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Spain on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Friday 2 June
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 3 June
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 4 June
- Race: 2pm
F1 practice at the Spanish Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of practice at the Spanish Grand Prix!
After the eventful and rainy outing at the Monaco Grand Prix last week, all the drivers will be eager to get back behind the wheel two hour-long practice sessions in Barcelona this afternoon.
The consensus following Monaco was that Fernando Alonso, who finished second, could have won the Grand Prix if his Aston Martin team had switched him to intermediate tyres as the rain began instead of the dry compunds. He ended up behind Max Verstappen in what was his best shot at a race win for 10 year.
Mercedes revamped their car but didn’t make the gains Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were hoping for and will look to continue to improve this afternoon while Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will want to put in a solid weekend after his pointless outing last time.
FP1 starts at 12:30pm, with second practice at 4pm. Stay right here for all the build-up and updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies