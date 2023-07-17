Jump to content

Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’

The four-time world champion, who retired from F1 last year, appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 17 July 2023 12:04
Comments
Past and present stars of MotoGP attend Goodwood Festival of Speed

Sebastian Vettel revealed he “has some ideas” about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future.

The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the 2022 season, leaving a lasting legacy with his four championship triumphs with Red Bull from 2010-2013.

The German, who also raced for Ferrari and Aston Martin, is a climate change activist and campaigner and regularly spoke out about environmental issues towards the end of his career.

Now, Vettel admits that he would be open to a return to F1 down the line, hinting that the sport’s sustainability could be a potential avenue.

“We’ll see but I have some ideas,” Vettel said, when asked about a return to the sport whilst appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday.

“I’ve been to Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO].

“Other than obviously the cars directly polluting, F1 has a huge responsibility because it’s a very big event. A lot of people attend, I think you had around 500,000 people at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Sebastian Vettel revealed he ‘has some ideas’ about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future

(Getty Images)

“So there’s a lot more to it than just the cars but obviously the cars, everybody sees them. It’s important that it’s headed in the right direction.

“But I’m talking and I have some ideas. Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings. I think sooner or later, I will probably figure it out and take on a new challenge.”

Vettel drove exclusively with e-fuels during his drive of Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams car and Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren at Goodwood.

The four-day festival was impacted by heavy winds, forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s event, but it concluded without issue on Sunday.

