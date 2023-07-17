Sebastian Vettel hints at return to F1: ‘I have some ideas’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sebastian Vettel revealed he “has some ideas” about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future.

The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the 2022 season, leaving a lasting legacy with his four championship triumphs with Red Bull from 2010-2013.

The German, who also raced for Ferrari and Aston Martin, is a climate change activist and campaigner and regularly spoke out about environmental issues towards the end of his career.

Now, Vettel admits that he would be open to a return to F1 down the line, hinting that the sport’s sustainability could be a potential avenue.

“We’ll see but I have some ideas,” Vettel said, when asked about a return to the sport whilst appearing at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday.

“I’ve been to Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO].

“Other than obviously the cars directly polluting, F1 has a huge responsibility because it’s a very big event. A lot of people attend, I think you had around 500,000 people at the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Sebastian Vettel revealed he ‘has some ideas’ about a return to Formula 1 in some capacity in the future (Getty Images)

“So there’s a lot more to it than just the cars but obviously the cars, everybody sees them. It’s important that it’s headed in the right direction.

“But I’m talking and I have some ideas. Obviously, we’ll see what the future brings. I think sooner or later, I will probably figure it out and take on a new challenge.”

Vettel drove exclusively with e-fuels during his drive of Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams car and Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren at Goodwood.

The four-day festival was impacted by heavy winds, forcing the cancellation of Saturday’s event, but it concluded without issue on Sunday.