Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sergio Perez to start Australian Grand Prix in last place after qualifying nightmare

The World Championship contender, driving for Red Bull, made a fatal mistake in qualifying

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 01 April 2023 07:44
Comments
Oscar Piastri speaks of excitement before racing at home grand prix in Australia

Sergio Perez will start dead-last in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after a Saturday to forget at Albert Park.

The Red Bull driver, who won two weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, was constantly lurching off the track in third practice earlier on Saturday and was only sixth-fastest.

But it got even worse for the Mexican in qualifying as he locked up at turn three in the first few minutes of Q1 in Melbourne.

Perez beached his car in the gravel and was unable to spin his Red Bull out of the trap and, having not set a flying lap, will start P20 for Sunday’s race.

“We need to sort that issue man, it’s the same f****** issue man,” he exclaimed over team radio to his race engineer, as his team-mate and Championship rival Max Verstappen claimed pole position.

Recommended

Hometown hero Oscar Piastri was also eliminated in Q1, alongside Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas.

More to follow…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in