Sergio Perez to start Australian Grand Prix in last place after qualifying nightmare

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sergio Perez will start dead-last in Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after a Saturday to forget at Albert Park.

The Red Bull driver, who won two weeks ago in Saudi Arabia, was constantly lurching off the track in third practice earlier on Saturday and was only sixth-fastest.

But it got even worse for the Mexican in qualifying as he locked up at turn three in the first few minutes of Q1 in Melbourne.

Perez beached his car in the gravel and was unable to spin his Red Bull out of the trap and, having not set a flying lap, will start P20 for Sunday’s race.

“We need to sort that issue man, it’s the same f****** issue man,” he exclaimed over team radio to his race engineer, as his team-mate and Championship rival Max Verstappen claimed pole position.

Hometown hero Oscar Piastri was also eliminated in Q1, alongside Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas.

More to follow…