F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez out of Australian GP qualifying - updates and results
Formula 1 qualifying live updates and results and reaction as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field all go for pole in Melbourne
Red Bull will be eyeing a third straight weekend of domination as the Formula 1 paddock rolls into Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, with qualifying taking place on Saturday morning at 6am (BST).
Sergio Perezwon the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago, with team-mate Max Verstappen second, though the Dutchman did claim the fastest lap bonus-point meaning he leads the World Championship by one point.
Fernando Alonso came home third, after Aston Martin appealed a penalty which resulted in the Spaniard originally being knocked off the podium, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth respectively. Charles Leclerc - who won comfortably in Melbourne last year - could only manage seventh for Ferrari in Jeddah, with Carlos Sainz sixth. This year’s race at Albert Park will also be the first Australian race without Daniel Ricciardo since 2011, with Oscar Piastri now the home star.
Verstappen was quickest in first practice on Friday - with Hamilton second - while Fernando Alonso was fastest in a rain-affected FP2 later in the day.
Follow live updates from F1 qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri is out of qualifying at his home race!
The Aussie is only 16th-fastest and misses out by 0.006 seconds - so so painful!
Also out: Zhou, Sargeant and Bottas all the way down in P19. Perez in P20. Lando Norris escapes!
Verstappen quickest, Russell second-fastest and Alonso third!
Verstappen still quickest with Alonso second and Albon third! (3:00 left)
This is a mental session! Nobody is pitting!
Max Verstappen is fastest, with Fernando Alonso three-tenths down and Alex Albon in third for Williams!
But, what’s more crucial, is the bottom-five - 16-20: Piastri, De Vries, Tsunoda, Bottas, Perez (no time)
Lando Norris in the danger-zone in 15th - last few minutes now!
Max Verstappen goes fastest in Q1 (7:00 left)
Tell you who’s done a good lap here - Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg!
The German set his lap before the red flag and is a tenth down on Max Verstappen in P3 - and Alex Albon goes even quicker, to go P2!
Lewis Hamilton only seventh, with Charles Leclerc eighth!
This track constantly evolving - and it’ll get quicker as the tyres warm up too!
Fernando Alonso on a quick one now...
Back underway with qualifying in Melbourne!
Sergio Perez OUT - and now a bit of a queue at the end of the pit lane at Albert Park!
Many cars have not set times yet! Max Verstappen was on a flying lap before the red flag due to his team-mate being beeched in the gravel!
Verstappen and both Mercedes cars on scrub tyres for the time being!
Sergio Perez is in the gravel - RED FLAG! (11:44 left)
Oh no! It’s game over for Sergio Perez!
A massive lock-up at turn 3 - and he’s beeched in the gravel!
The session is red flagged - and that’ll be it for Perez’s qualifying! He’ll start in P20!
“We need to sort that issue man, it’s the same f****** issue man!” he says over team radio!
A real hit to his Championship hunt!
We’re underway in Q1!
Rain not falling heavily yet but there’s still a queue at the end of the pit lane - headed by both Williams cars - as we’re underway with Q1!
Not everyone out straight away, mind. A few different weather forecasters out there?!
Logan Sargeant spins off in sector three on his out lap early on!
It’s just started raining in Melbourne!
Oh this could be exciting!
It’s wet, cold and windy at Albert Park - it’d certainly make qualifying very interesting in wet-ish conditions!
Meanwhile, just five minutes from qualifying, after Sergio Perez’s shocker of a third practice when he was really struggling with the car, his Red Bull is still under heavy work in the garage!
Tense!
Max Verstappen was quickest in FP3
In another chaotic practice session in Melbourne, Max Verstappen was fastest earlier today - 0.162 seconds than Fernando Alonso in second.
Esteban Ocon was third, while Sergio Perez was all the way down in six and finding it very difficult at Albert Park.
Lewis Hamilton was eighth. Here’s a full classification!
P.S. Look at Lando Norris down in 20th!
Daniel Ricciardo makes bold prediction as he targets Formula 1 return
Daniel Ricciardo is confident his Formula One dream is not over and said: “If I really want to return to the grid, I will make it happen”.
Ricciardo is spending this season on the sidelines after he was dumped by McLaren following two lacklustre years with the British team.
The 33-year-old is back in the paddock for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in his role as Red Bull reserve driver.
However, the eight-time race winner’s options for a full-time seat next year, certainly with a front-rank team, appear limited.
Alan Jones, the 1980 world champion, this week said he cannot see his compatriot returning to F1. Jones, Australia’s last world champion, also said Ricciardo spent too much time concentrating on activities outside of the cockpit rather than in it.
Ricciardo was axed by McLaren at the end of last season and is currently a reserve driver with Red Bull
Fans react to F1 CEO’s desire to cancel practice sessions
Formula 1 fans have reacted with mostly dismay after the prospect of practice sessions being cancelled in the future was raised by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
A normal race weekend consists of three one-hour practice sessions, two on Friday and one on Saturday prior to qualifying, with the race on Sunday.
But Domenicali, with a view to attracting more competition when cars are on track, says he supports the cancellation of free practice and “a lot of things are on the table” with a view to change the race weekend schedule in the future.
Six of the 23 race meets this season are sprint weekends where the schedule will consist of one hour of practice on Friday, followed by qualifying, with a second practice on Saturday prior to the sprint race – a race one-third the distance of the usual number of laps for that circuit – and the normal grand prix on Sunday.
“I am a supporter of the cancellation of free practice sessions which are of great use to the engineers, but that the public doesn’t like,” Domenicali told Portuguese outlet SportTV at the opening event of the MotoGP season on Sunday.
F1 fans ‘devastated’ by plan to change grand prix weekends
Stefano Domenicali supports the idea of changing the format of practice sessions and shaking-up the race weekend schedule
