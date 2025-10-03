F1 Singapore GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule with Norris eyeing strong start
Follow live F1 updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit as the drivers get up to speed in practice
F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.
George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.
EXCLUSIVE - Liam Lawson on F1 revival: ‘I was naive at Red Bull – but my goal is still the same’
By Kieran Jackson
The dust of ruthlessness had barely settled for 24 hours before Liam Lawson made his feelings known. Brutally ousted from Red Bull after two races this season – the shortest ever stint in a full-time Formula One seat – the New Zealander posted on Instagram a drawing from his childhood, depicting him as an F1 driver decked in blue. “It’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” the caption read.
Only the most unsympathetic of observers could not have felt a dose of compassion. But now, for the first time in his disorderly F1 career, the 23-year-old is settled. In fact, Lawson is in the midst of a fine stretch of form for Red Bull’s sister team, Racing Bulls, and comes into this weekend in Singapore off the back of a career-best fifth place in Azerbaijan last time out. The only question now, with a 2026 seat far from certain, is: how long will that last?
Liam Lawson on F1 revival: ‘I was naive at Red Bull – but my goal is still the same’
Start times in Singapore this weekend:
All times BST
Friday 3 October
- Free practice 1: 10:30am
- Free practice 2: 2pm
Saturday 4 October
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 5 October
- Race: 1pm
Singapore Grand Prix
F1 next heads to Singapore, venue for the original night race, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the Singapore Grand Prix and round 18 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri crashed out of the last race in Azerbaijan but McLaren teammate title rival Lando Norris failed to capitalise, finishing seventh. The Australian now has a 25-point lead at the top of the world championship with seven races to go.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth win of the season, and second on the bounce, with a dominant display in Baku and now the four-time world champion only trails Piastri by 69 points, keeping alive his faint hopes of a fifth successive title.
George Russell overcame illness to finish second last time out, with Carlos Sainz picking up his first Williams podium in third. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both struggled for Ferrari in Baku, with the Briton still chasing his first podium in Scuderia colours this season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments